How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SMU Mustangs (18-6, 9-3 AAC) hope to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (15-8, 9-4 AAC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Moody Coliseum

Key Stats for SMU vs. Memphis

The Tigers record 9.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Mustangs allow (67.6).

The Mustangs' 75.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 69.5 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

The Mustangs' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.2%).

Memphis Players to Watch

Jalen Duren leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Alex Lomax is Memphis' best passer, dispensing 3.8 assists per game while scoring 6.0 PPG.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Lomax is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Duren leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

SMU Players to Watch

Kendric Davis collects 19.1 points and adds 4.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mustangs' leaderboards for those statistics.

Marcus Weathers' stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the SMU rebounding leaderboard.

Davis knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mustangs.

SMU's leader in steals and blocks is Michael Weathers with 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/27/2022 East Carolina W 71-54 Home 2/5/2022 UCF W 88-60 Home 2/9/2022 Tulane W 80-69 Home 2/12/2022 Houston W 69-59 Away 2/15/2022 Cincinnati W 81-74 Away 2/20/2022 SMU - Away 2/24/2022 Temple - Home 2/27/2022 Wichita State - Home 3/3/2022 South Florida - Away 3/6/2022 Houston - Home

SMU Schedule