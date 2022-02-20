How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (18-6, 9-3 AAC) hope to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (15-8, 9-4 AAC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Moody Coliseum
Key Stats for SMU vs. Memphis
- The Tigers record 9.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Mustangs allow (67.6).
- The Mustangs' 75.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 69.5 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- The Mustangs' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.2%).
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Alex Lomax is Memphis' best passer, dispensing 3.8 assists per game while scoring 6.0 PPG.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Lomax is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Duren leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
SMU Players to Watch
- Kendric Davis collects 19.1 points and adds 4.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mustangs' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Marcus Weathers' stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the SMU rebounding leaderboard.
- Davis knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mustangs.
- SMU's leader in steals and blocks is Michael Weathers with 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/27/2022
East Carolina
W 71-54
Home
2/5/2022
UCF
W 88-60
Home
2/9/2022
Tulane
W 80-69
Home
2/12/2022
Houston
W 69-59
Away
2/15/2022
Cincinnati
W 81-74
Away
2/20/2022
SMU
-
Away
2/24/2022
Temple
-
Home
2/27/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
3/3/2022
South Florida
-
Away
3/6/2022
Houston
-
Home
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
Temple
W 69-61
Home
2/5/2022
Wichita State
L 72-57
Away
2/9/2022
Houston
W 85-83
Home
2/12/2022
East Carolina
W 80-66
Away
2/16/2022
Temple
L 64-57
Away
2/20/2022
Memphis
-
Home
2/23/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
2/27/2022
Houston
-
Away
3/3/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
3/6/2022
Tulane
-
Home
How To Watch
February
20
2022
Memphis at SMU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
