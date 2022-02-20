Skip to main content

How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Johnson (0) shoots the ball against Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (left) and guard Alex Lomax (10) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (18-6, 9-3 AAC) hope to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (15-8, 9-4 AAC) on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis

Key Stats for SMU vs. Memphis

  • The Tigers record 9.2 more points per game (76.8) than the Mustangs allow (67.6).
  • The Mustangs' 75.0 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 69.5 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • The Mustangs' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.2%).

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Jalen Duren leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, tallying 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
  • Alex Lomax is Memphis' best passer, dispensing 3.8 assists per game while scoring 6.0 PPG.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • Lomax is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Duren leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

SMU Players to Watch

  • Kendric Davis collects 19.1 points and adds 4.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mustangs' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Marcus Weathers' stat line of 7.1 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the SMU rebounding leaderboard.
  • Davis knocks down 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mustangs.
  • SMU's leader in steals and blocks is Michael Weathers with 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Memphis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/27/2022

East Carolina

W 71-54

Home

2/5/2022

UCF

W 88-60

Home

2/9/2022

Tulane

W 80-69

Home

2/12/2022

Houston

W 69-59

Away

2/15/2022

Cincinnati

W 81-74

Away

2/20/2022

SMU

-

Away

2/24/2022

Temple

-

Home

2/27/2022

Wichita State

-

Home

3/3/2022

South Florida

-

Away

3/6/2022

Houston

-

Home

SMU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/29/2022

Temple

W 69-61

Home

2/5/2022

Wichita State

L 72-57

Away

2/9/2022

Houston

W 85-83

Home

2/12/2022

East Carolina

W 80-66

Away

2/16/2022

Temple

L 64-57

Away

2/20/2022

Memphis

-

Home

2/23/2022

Tulsa

-

Home

2/27/2022

Houston

-

Away

3/3/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

3/6/2022

Tulane

-

Home

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Memphis at SMU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
