How to Watch SMU vs Missouri in Men's College Basketball

Missouri and SMU face off in the Jacksonville Classic in this intriguing men's college basketball matchup.

The SMU men's basketball team (3–1) will take on Missouri (2–1) on Sunday in the first round of the Jacksonville Classic, which also features Florida State and Loyola Marymount.

How to Watch SMU vs Missouri in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

SMU has three home wins over Southland Conference teams but its only game against a major conference team was an 86–63 road loss to Oregon.

Kendric Davis leads the team in scoring at 17.8 points per game on 41.9% shooting. Davis also leads in assists at 6.0 per game, while Marcus Weathers is grabbing 8.3 rebounds per game to go along with his 13.5 points. Weathers had 15 points and 12 boards in the win over Southeastern Louisiana, his second double-double in a row.

Missouri has wins over two MAC schools, Central Michigan and Northern Illinois, and an 80–66 loss to Kansas City. This will be the team's first game outside of Columbia this season.

The Tigers held Northern Illinois to 37 points, the fewest the team has allowed since 2019.

Kobe Brown leads the Tigers in scoring at 14.3 points per game. He's also grabbing 8.7 boards per night and shooting 62.5%.

This will be the first time these teams have met since the 1999-00 season.

