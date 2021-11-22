SMU vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch SMU vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch SMU vs. Missouri
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Mizzou Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for SMU vs. Missouri
- Last year, the Mustangs scored just 2.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Tigers allowed (71.9).
- The Tigers scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 68.1 the Mustangs allowed.
- The Mustangs shot 45.6% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- The Tigers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
SMU Players to Watch
- Kendric Davis scored 19.0 points and distributed 7.6 assists per game last season.
- Feron Hunt averaged 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 11.1 PPG average.
- Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Davis and Yor Anei were defensive standouts last season, with Davis averaging 1.6 steals per game and Anei collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Dru Smith put up 14.3 points per game last season to go with 3.8 assists.
- Jeremiah Tilmon averaged 7.0 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.
- Smith hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Smith and Tilmon were defensive standouts last season, with Smith averaging 2.1 steals per game and Tilmon collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
McNeese
W 86-62
Home
11/12/2021
Oregon
L 86-63
Away
11/15/2021
Northwestern State
W 95-48
Home
11/18/2021
SE Louisiana
W 78-61
Home
11/21/2021
Missouri
-
Home
11/24/2021
Sam Houston
-
Home
11/28/2021
UL Monroe
-
Home
12/1/2021
UNLV
-
Home
12/4/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
12/8/2021
Dayton
-
Home
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Central Michigan
W 78-68
Home
11/15/2021
UMKC
L 80-66
Home
11/18/2021
Northern Illinois
W 54-37
Home
11/21/2021
SMU
-
Away
11/26/2021
Wichita State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Liberty
-
Away
12/7/2021
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
12/11/2021
Kansas
-
Away
12/18/2021
Utah
-
Home
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Jacksonville Classic: SMU at Missouri
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)