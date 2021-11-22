SMU vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch SMU vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The SMU Mustangs (3-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch SMU vs. Missouri

    Key Stats for SMU vs. Missouri

    • Last year, the Mustangs scored just 2.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Tigers allowed (71.9).
    • The Tigers scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 68.1 the Mustangs allowed.
    • The Mustangs shot 45.6% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
    • The Tigers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Kendric Davis scored 19.0 points and distributed 7.6 assists per game last season.
    • Feron Hunt averaged 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 11.1 PPG average.
    • Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Davis and Yor Anei were defensive standouts last season, with Davis averaging 1.6 steals per game and Anei collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Missouri Players to Watch

    • Dru Smith put up 14.3 points per game last season to go with 3.8 assists.
    • Jeremiah Tilmon averaged 7.0 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.
    • Smith hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Smith and Tilmon were defensive standouts last season, with Smith averaging 2.1 steals per game and Tilmon collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    SMU Schedule

    11/9/2021

    McNeese

    W 86-62

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Oregon

    L 86-63

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Northwestern State

    W 95-48

    Home

    11/18/2021

    SE Louisiana

    W 78-61

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Sam Houston

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Home

    Missouri Schedule

    11/9/2021

    Central Michigan

    W 78-68

    Home

    11/15/2021

    UMKC

    L 80-66

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Northern Illinois

    W 54-37

    Home

    11/21/2021

    SMU

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Wichita State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Jacksonville Classic: SMU at Missouri

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

