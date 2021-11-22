SMU vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (3-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Missouri Tigers (2-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch SMU vs. Missouri

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Mizzou Arena

Key Stats for SMU vs. Missouri

Last year, the Mustangs scored just 2.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Tigers allowed (71.9).

The Tigers scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 68.1 the Mustangs allowed.

The Mustangs shot 45.6% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

SMU Players to Watch

Kendric Davis scored 19.0 points and distributed 7.6 assists per game last season.

Feron Hunt averaged 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 11.1 PPG average.

Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Davis and Yor Anei were defensive standouts last season, with Davis averaging 1.6 steals per game and Anei collecting 1.6 blocks per contest.

Missouri Players to Watch

Dru Smith put up 14.3 points per game last season to go with 3.8 assists.

Jeremiah Tilmon averaged 7.0 boards per game in addition to his 11.9 PPG average.

Smith hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Smith and Tilmon were defensive standouts last season, with Smith averaging 2.1 steals per game and Tilmon collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

SMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 McNeese W 86-62 Home 11/12/2021 Oregon L 86-63 Away 11/15/2021 Northwestern State W 95-48 Home 11/18/2021 SE Louisiana W 78-61 Home 11/21/2021 Missouri - Home 11/24/2021 Sam Houston - Home 11/28/2021 UL Monroe - Home 12/1/2021 UNLV - Home 12/4/2021 Vanderbilt - Home 12/8/2021 Dayton - Home

Missouri Schedule