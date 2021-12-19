How to Watch SMU at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

SMU goes for its sixth straight win in college basketball on Sunday when it travels to New Mexico to take on the Lobos.

SMU heads on the road to New Mexico red-hot as it has won five straight games, including wins over Vanderbilt and Dayton over its last two.

How to Watch SMU at New Mexico in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The wins have pushed the Mustangs' record to 8-3 on the year. They have turned their season around after starting just 3-3, as they didn't look good early.

Sunday, they will look to stay hot when they take on a New Mexico team that is coming off an eight-point loss to UTEP a week ago.

The loss to the Miners was its fourth over the last six games and has the Lobos just one game over .500 at 6-5.

New Mexico started the season 4-1 but have been slumping since. The Lobos do have wins over New Mexico State and Denver during that time but have also struggled against UAB and Towson.

It has been a very inconsistent stretch for the Lobos and one they hope they can snap out of before conference play starts.

It won't be easy on Sunday, though, as they take on an SMU team that is playing its best basketball of the year.

