Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch SMU at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    SMU goes for its sixth straight win in college basketball on Sunday when it travels to New Mexico to take on the Lobos.
    Author:

    SMU heads on the road to New Mexico red-hot as it has won five straight games, including wins over Vanderbilt and Dayton over its last two. 

    How to Watch SMU at New Mexico in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the SMU at New Mexico game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The wins have pushed the Mustangs' record to 8-3 on the year. They have turned their season around after starting just 3-3, as they didn't look good early.

    Sunday, they will look to stay hot when they take on a New Mexico team that is coming off an eight-point loss to UTEP a week ago.

    The loss to the Miners was its fourth over the last six games and has the Lobos just one game over .500 at 6-5.

    New Mexico started the season 4-1 but have been slumping since. The Lobos do have wins over New Mexico State and Denver during that time but have also struggled against UAB and Towson.

    It has been a very inconsistent stretch for the Lobos and one they hope they can snap out of before conference play starts.

    It won't be easy on Sunday, though, as they take on an SMU team that is playing its best basketball of the year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    SMU at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    texas basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

    10 seconds ago
    oklahoma
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UT Arlington at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    10 seconds ago
    smu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch SMU at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

    10 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    10 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) dribbles the ball around Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UT Arlington vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    10 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (3) dribbles the ball around Texas-Arlington Mavericks guard David Azore (4) during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. UT Arlington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    10 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    10 seconds ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SMU vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    10 seconds ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    New Mexico vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    10 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy