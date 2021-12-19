Publish date:
How to Watch SMU vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (8-3) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (6-5) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Dreamstyle Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch New Mexico vs. SMU
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
- Arena: Dreamstyle Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
SMU
-4
156 points
Key Stats for New Mexico vs. SMU
- The Mustangs average 78.2 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 77.8 the Lobos allow.
- The Lobos' 81.3 points per game are 13 more points than the 68.3 the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- This season, the Mustangs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Lobos' opponents have knocked down.
- The Lobos' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have given up to their opponents (39.2%).
SMU Players to Watch
- Marcus Weathers paces the Mustangs at 6.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 10.2 points.
- Emmanuel Bandoumel averages 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 36.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Zach Nutall is averaging 9.3 points, 2.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- Michael Weathers is putting up 6.3 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
New Mexico Players to Watch
- Jaelen House tops the Lobos in assists (3.6 per game), and produces 15.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also puts up 1.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is putting up team highs in points (18.3 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is producing 2.7 rebounds, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- The Lobos get 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Gethro Muscadin.
- Javonte Johnson paces the Lobos in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 9.5 points and 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Lobos get 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jay Allen-Tovar.
How To Watch
December
19
2021
SMU at New Mexico
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
