    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch SMU vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The SMU Mustangs (8-3) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (6-5) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Dreamstyle Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. SMU

    SMU vs New Mexico Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    SMU

    -4

    156 points

    Key Stats for New Mexico vs. SMU

    • The Mustangs average 78.2 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 77.8 the Lobos allow.
    • The Lobos' 81.3 points per game are 13 more points than the 68.3 the Mustangs allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Mustangs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Lobos' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Lobos' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have given up to their opponents (39.2%).

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Marcus Weathers paces the Mustangs at 6.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 10.2 points.
    • Emmanuel Bandoumel averages 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 36.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Zach Nutall is averaging 9.3 points, 2.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Michael Weathers is putting up 6.3 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

    New Mexico Players to Watch

    • Jaelen House tops the Lobos in assists (3.6 per game), and produces 15.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also puts up 1.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is putting up team highs in points (18.3 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is producing 2.7 rebounds, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.
    • The Lobos get 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Gethro Muscadin.
    • Javonte Johnson paces the Lobos in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 9.5 points and 0.8 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • The Lobos get 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jay Allen-Tovar.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    SMU at New Mexico

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

