Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (8-3) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the New Mexico Lobos (6-5) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Dreamstyle Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch New Mexico vs. SMU

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: Dreamstyle Arena

Dreamstyle Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total SMU -4 156 points

Key Stats for New Mexico vs. SMU

The Mustangs average 78.2 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 77.8 the Lobos allow.

The Lobos' 81.3 points per game are 13 more points than the 68.3 the Mustangs allow to opponents.

This season, the Mustangs have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Lobos' opponents have knocked down.

The Lobos' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have given up to their opponents (39.2%).

SMU Players to Watch

Marcus Weathers paces the Mustangs at 6.5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 10.2 points.

Emmanuel Bandoumel averages 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 36.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Nutall is averaging 9.3 points, 2.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Michael Weathers is putting up 6.3 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

New Mexico Players to Watch