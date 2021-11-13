SMU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch SMU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (0-0) battle the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (0-0) at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 11:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Oregon vs. SMU
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon
-7.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Oregon vs. SMU
- Last year, the Ducks scored 6.8 more points per game (74.9) than the Mustangs gave up (68.1).
- The Mustangs scored 6.2 more points per game last year (74.6) than the Ducks gave up to opponents (68.4).
- Last season, the Ducks had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.7% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Mustangs' opponents made.
- The Mustangs shot 45.6% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 44.1% the Ducks' opponents shot last season.
Oregon Players to Watch
- Eugene Omoruyi posted a team-leading 17.1 points per game last season. He also put up 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Chris Duarte averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- LJ Figueroa put up a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per contest last season. He also averaged 11.4 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Eric Williams Jr. averaged 8.9 points, 1.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game last season.
- Will Richardson paced his squad in assists per contest (2.5) last year, and also averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
SMU Players to Watch
- Kendric Davis scored 19 points per game last season along with 7.6 assists.
- Feron Hunt grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.1 points a contest.
- Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Davis averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Yor Anei compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
November
12
2021
SMU at Oregon
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
11:00
PM/EST
