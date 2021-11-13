SMU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch SMU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The SMU Mustangs (0-0) battle the No. 13 Oregon Ducks (0-0) at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 11:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. SMU

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Matthew Knight Arena
    Oregon vs SMU Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon

    -7.5

    143.5 points

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. SMU

    • Last year, the Ducks scored 6.8 more points per game (74.9) than the Mustangs gave up (68.1).
    • The Mustangs scored 6.2 more points per game last year (74.6) than the Ducks gave up to opponents (68.4).
    • Last season, the Ducks had a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.7% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Mustangs' opponents made.
    • The Mustangs shot 45.6% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 44.1% the Ducks' opponents shot last season.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eugene Omoruyi posted a team-leading 17.1 points per game last season. He also put up 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Chris Duarte averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he averaged 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
    • LJ Figueroa put up a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per contest last season. He also averaged 11.4 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Eric Williams Jr. averaged 8.9 points, 1.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game last season.
    • Will Richardson paced his squad in assists per contest (2.5) last year, and also averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    SMU Players to Watch

    • Kendric Davis scored 19 points per game last season along with 7.6 assists.
    • Feron Hunt grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.1 points a contest.
    • Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Davis averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Yor Anei compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    SMU at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    11:00
    PM/EST
