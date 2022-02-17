How to Watch SMU vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Temple Owls (13-9, 6-5 AAC) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (18-5, 9-2 AAC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Temple vs. SMU
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Liacouras Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
SMU
-4.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for Temple vs. SMU
- The 75.8 points per game the Mustangs put up are 9.8 more points than the Owls give up (66.0).
- The Owls put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Mustangs allow (67.7).
- The Mustangs make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
SMU Players to Watch
- Marcus Weathers puts up a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game. In addition, he's recording 12.1 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field.
- Michael Weathers posts 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.
- Emmanuel Bandoumel posts 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Zach Nutall posts 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn is averaging a team-leading 15.5 points per contest. And he is contributing 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Jeremiah Williams tops the Owls in assists (4.4 per game), and produces 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Nick Jourdain is posting 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 39.7% of his shots from the field.
- Jahlil White is the Owls' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he contributes 6.4 points and 1.8 assists.
- Zach Hicks gives the Owls 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
16
2022
SMU at Temple
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)