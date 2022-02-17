Skip to main content

How to Watch SMU vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Marcus Weathers (50) defends in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Southern Methodist Mustangs, 77-60. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats Jan 6 Smu

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Marcus Weathers (50) defends in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Southern Methodist Mustangs, 77-60. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats Jan 6 Smu

The Temple Owls (13-9, 6-5 AAC) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (18-5, 9-2 AAC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Temple vs. SMU

SMU vs Temple Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

SMU

-4.5

134.5 points

Key Stats for Temple vs. SMU

  • The 75.8 points per game the Mustangs put up are 9.8 more points than the Owls give up (66.0).
  • The Owls put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Mustangs allow (67.7).
  • The Mustangs make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

SMU Players to Watch

  • Marcus Weathers puts up a team-leading 7.0 rebounds per game. In addition, he's recording 12.1 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field.
  • Michael Weathers posts 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Emmanuel Bandoumel posts 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Zach Nutall posts 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Temple Players to Watch

  • Damian Dunn is averaging a team-leading 15.5 points per contest. And he is contributing 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
  • Jeremiah Williams tops the Owls in assists (4.4 per game), and produces 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Nick Jourdain is posting 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 39.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Jahlil White is the Owls' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he contributes 6.4 points and 1.8 assists.
  • Zach Hicks gives the Owls 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

SMU at Temple

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

6 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

6 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

6 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

6 minutes ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy