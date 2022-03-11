How to Watch SMU vs. Tulsa: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 seed SMU Mustangs (22-7, 13-4 AAC) and the No. 10 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-19, 4-14 AAC) square off in the AAC Tournament Friday at Dickies Arena. Watch at 7:00 PM.
How to Watch SMU vs. Tulsa
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Dickies Arena
Arena: Dickies Arena
Key Stats for SMU vs. Tulsa
- The Mustangs score only 4.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow (69.5).
- The Golden Hurricane score just 0.3 more points per game (67.7) than the Mustangs allow their opponents to score (67.4).
- The Mustangs are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
- The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Mustangs have averaged.
SMU Players to Watch
- The Mustangs leader in points and assists is Kendric Davis, who scores 19.5 points per game along with 4.6 assists.
- SMU's best rebounder is Marcus Weathers, who averages 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 12.5 PPG average.
- Davis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mustangs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The SMU leader in both steals and blocks is Michael Weathers, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.3 rejections per game.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne puts up 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Hurricane, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Tulsa's assist leader is Anthony Pritchard with 3.0 per game. He also scores 4.4 points per game and tacks on 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Horne is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Golden Hurricane, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Tulsa's leader in steals and blocks is Horne with 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
Memphis
W 73-57
Home
2/23/2022
Tulsa
W 75-61
Home
2/27/2022
Houston
L 75-61
Away
3/3/2022
Cincinnati
W 76-71
Home
3/6/2022
Tulane
W 74-68
Home
3/11/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
Tulsa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
SMU
L 75-61
Away
2/26/2022
East Carolina
L 64-59
Away
3/2/2022
Wichita State
L 72-62
Home
3/6/2022
UCF
W 73-72
Home
3/10/2022
Wichita State
W 73-67
Away
3/11/2022
SMU
-
Away
How To Watch
March
11
2022
AAC Tournament: Tulsa vs. SMU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
