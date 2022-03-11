Skip to main content

How to Watch SMU vs. Tulsa: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mike Saunders Jr. (3) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) defends in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats Jan 6 Smu

The No. 2 seed SMU Mustangs (22-7, 13-4 AAC) and the No. 10 seed Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-19, 4-14 AAC) square off in the AAC Tournament Friday at Dickies Arena. Watch at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch SMU vs. Tulsa

Key Stats for SMU vs. Tulsa

  • The Mustangs score only 4.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow (69.5).
  • The Golden Hurricane score just 0.3 more points per game (67.7) than the Mustangs allow their opponents to score (67.4).
  • The Mustangs are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Hurricane have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Mustangs have averaged.

SMU Players to Watch

  • The Mustangs leader in points and assists is Kendric Davis, who scores 19.5 points per game along with 4.6 assists.
  • SMU's best rebounder is Marcus Weathers, who averages 7.4 boards per game in addition to his 12.5 PPG average.
  • Davis makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mustangs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • The SMU leader in both steals and blocks is Michael Weathers, who averages 1.6 takeaways and 1.3 rejections per game.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • Jeriah Horne puts up 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Hurricane, making him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Tulsa's assist leader is Anthony Pritchard with 3.0 per game. He also scores 4.4 points per game and tacks on 2.6 rebounds per game.
  • Horne is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Golden Hurricane, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Tulsa's leader in steals and blocks is Horne with 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

SMU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Memphis

W 73-57

Home

2/23/2022

Tulsa

W 75-61

Home

2/27/2022

Houston

L 75-61

Away

3/3/2022

Cincinnati

W 76-71

Home

3/6/2022

Tulane

W 74-68

Home

3/11/2022

Tulsa

-

Home

Tulsa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

SMU

L 75-61

Away

2/26/2022

East Carolina

L 64-59

Away

3/2/2022

Wichita State

L 72-62

Home

3/6/2022

UCF

W 73-72

Home

3/10/2022

Wichita State

W 73-67

Away

3/11/2022

SMU

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

AAC Tournament: Tulsa vs. SMU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
