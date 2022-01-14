How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (10-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after losing four road games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia State

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mitchell Center

Key Stats for South Alabama vs. Georgia State

The Jaguars put up 75.1 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 68.3 the Panthers give up.

The Panthers score an average of 74.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 63.6 the Jaguars allow.

The Jaguars make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

South Alabama Players to Watch

The Jaguars leader in points and assists is Charles Manning Jr., who puts up 17.2 points per game along with 3.4 assists.

South Alabama's best rebounder is Javon Franklin, who averages seven boards per game in addition to his 11 PPG average.

The Jaguars get the most three-point shooting production out of Kayo Goncalves, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Jay Jay Chandler and Manning lead South Alabama on the defensive end, with Chandler leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Manning in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Georgia State Players to Watch

Corey Allen racks up 15.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Panthers.

Jalen Thomas puts up a stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 points and one assist per game for Georgia State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kane Williams holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per outing.

Allen makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.

Georgia State's leader in steals is Allen (two per game), and its leader in blocks is Thomas (1.8 per game).

South Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/14/2021 Tarleton State W 69-62 Home 12/17/2021 Tarleton State L 65-52 Away 12/21/2021 SIU-Edwardsville W 84-69 Home 12/30/2021 UT Arlington L 89-87 Away 1/6/2022 Appalachian State L 72-64 Home 1/13/2022 Georgia State - Home 1/15/2022 Georgia Southern - Home 1/20/2022 Louisiana - Away 1/22/2022 UL Monroe - Away 1/27/2022 Troy - Home 1/29/2022 Troy - Away

