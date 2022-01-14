Skip to main content

How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 15, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tre Jones (3) dribbles the ball in front of Georgia State Panthers guard Kane Williams (12) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will visit the South Alabama Jaguars (10-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) after losing four road games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch South Alabama vs. Georgia State

Key Stats for South Alabama vs. Georgia State

  • The Jaguars put up 75.1 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 68.3 the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers score an average of 74.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 63.6 the Jaguars allow.
  • The Jaguars make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

South Alabama Players to Watch

  • The Jaguars leader in points and assists is Charles Manning Jr., who puts up 17.2 points per game along with 3.4 assists.
  • South Alabama's best rebounder is Javon Franklin, who averages seven boards per game in addition to his 11 PPG average.
  • The Jaguars get the most three-point shooting production out of Kayo Goncalves, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • Jay Jay Chandler and Manning lead South Alabama on the defensive end, with Chandler leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Manning in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Georgia State Players to Watch

  • Corey Allen racks up 15.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Panthers.
  • Jalen Thomas puts up a stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 points and one assist per game for Georgia State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kane Williams holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per outing.
  • Allen makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Panthers.
  • Georgia State's leader in steals is Allen (two per game), and its leader in blocks is Thomas (1.8 per game).

South Alabama Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/14/2021

Tarleton State

W 69-62

Home

12/17/2021

Tarleton State

L 65-52

Away

12/21/2021

SIU-Edwardsville

W 84-69

Home

12/30/2021

UT Arlington

L 89-87

Away

1/6/2022

Appalachian State

L 72-64

Home

1/13/2022

Georgia State

-

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia Southern

-

Home

1/20/2022

Louisiana

-

Away

1/22/2022

UL Monroe

-

Away

1/27/2022

Troy

-

Home

1/29/2022

Troy

-

Away

Georgia State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/6/2021

Voorhees

W 80-51

Home

12/14/2021

Mississippi State

L 79-50

Away

12/18/2021

Toccoa Falls

W 92-44

Home

12/21/2021

Georgia Tech

L 72-62

Away

1/6/2022

UT Arlington

L 70-63

Home

1/13/2022

South Alabama

-

Away

1/20/2022

Appalachian State

-

Home

1/22/2022

Coastal Carolina

-

Home

1/27/2022

Louisiana

-

Away

1/29/2022

UL Monroe

-

Away

2/3/2022

Troy

-

Home

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Georgia State at South Alabama

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

