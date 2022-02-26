How to Watch South Carolina at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

South Carolina goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday night when it travels to rival Alabama

South Carolina is trying to make a push to get on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament by winning four straight games and seven of its last 10.

How to Watch South Carolina at Alabama in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

The Gamecocks followed up a big win against LSU last Saturday with another home win against Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

The win against the Bulldogs pushed them over .500 in the SEC. The Gamecocks are now 8-7 in conference play and 17-10 overall.

Despite the improved play, they are lacking a ranked win, and Saturday night they get that opportunity against No. 24 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have clawed their way back up after losing six of nine in January. They have won four of five since that slump and are now 8-7 in the SEC and 18-10 overall.

The Crimson Tide have some huge wins this year but have struggled inside conference play but are looking to close out the regular season strong.

Saturday night they play the first of two straight home games and are looking to keep their hot streak going and send the Gamecocks home with a tough loss.

