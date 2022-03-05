In a Saturday afternoon contest, Auburn will host South Carolina in an SEC men's basketball matchup.

The SEC has been solid this year in men's basketball, with a handful of teams talented enough to make a splash in the postseason. On Saturday afternoon, the conference’s best team in Auburn will host South Carolina.

What can be expected in this highly anticipated matchup?

How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: You can stream South Carolina at Auburn on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

South Carolina is 9-8 in conference play and 18-11 overall. While they’ve been solid at home this season, the Gamecocks have a losing record (4-6) on the road.

They’ve got three players averaging double-digit points, deploying a balanced scoring attack. If they’re going to make a splash down the stretch, getting a key victory over the Tigers today would be huge for their resume.

Auburn is the top team in the SEC with a record of 26-4 on the year, winning 14 of 17 conference games. They’re 15-0 at home, which means it’ll be tough for the Gamecocks to come in and pull off a win.

The Tigers are led by freshman sensation Jabari Smith Jr., who looks like one of the best players in the country. On both ends of the floor, this Auburn team is solid.

Smith Jr. is making the case to be the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. At the rate he’s playing, he could take Auburn deep into the postseason before making the jump to the next level.

