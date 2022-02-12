Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina travels to SEC rival Georgia on Saturday afternoon looking to snap its three-game losing streak

South Carolina heads to Georgia on Saturday coming off three straight losses to Mississippi State, Tennessee and Kentucky. The losses have dropped the Gamecocks to 6-6 in the SEC and 13-10 overall.

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the South Carolina at Georgia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks have alternated three straight wins and losses over the last nine games as their up and down season continues.

Saturday they will look to start another winning streak as they take on a Georgia team they beat back on January 22nd 83-66.

The Bulldogs will look to avenge that loss, but will need to snap a four-game losing streak to do it.

Georgia has won just one SEC game this year and that was a big upset over Alabama on January 25th. The Bulldogs came close to pulling off another huge upset last Saturday but came up just short in a 74-72 loss to No. 1 Auburn.

Georgia is just 1-12 in its last 13 games, but has shown some signs of life lately. Saturday the Bulldogs hope that will translate into a win against South Carolina.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

South Carolina at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

RUGBY
Rugby

How to Watch Wales vs Scotland

just now
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 4, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) reacts with Georgia Bulldogs forward Tyron McMillan (4) after scoring a basket against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Senators

30 minutes ago
imago1009719832h
Premier League

How to Watch Norwich City vs Manchester City

30 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) skates off the ice after loss to Dallas Stars at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Red Wings

1 hour ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Loyola (Md.) vs Maryland

1 hour ago
baylor
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at Baylor

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy