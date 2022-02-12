How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

South Carolina travels to SEC rival Georgia on Saturday afternoon looking to snap its three-game losing streak

South Carolina heads to Georgia on Saturday coming off three straight losses to Mississippi State, Tennessee and Kentucky. The losses have dropped the Gamecocks to 6-6 in the SEC and 13-10 overall.

How to Watch South Carolina at Georgia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Gamecocks have alternated three straight wins and losses over the last nine games as their up and down season continues.

Saturday they will look to start another winning streak as they take on a Georgia team they beat back on January 22nd 83-66.

The Bulldogs will look to avenge that loss, but will need to snap a four-game losing streak to do it.

Georgia has won just one SEC game this year and that was a big upset over Alabama on January 25th. The Bulldogs came close to pulling off another huge upset last Saturday but came up just short in a 74-72 loss to No. 1 Auburn.

Georgia is just 1-12 in its last 13 games, but has shown some signs of life lately. Saturday the Bulldogs hope that will translate into a win against South Carolina.

