Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina at Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M hosts South Carolina on Saturday evening looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Two weeks ago, Texas A&M was riding an eight-game winning streak and 4-1 in the SEC. Since then, though, the Aggies have lost three straight games to Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU.

How to Watch South Carolina at Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the South Carolina at Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are now suddenly back to .500 in the conference and wondering how good they really are. 

Saturday evening, they will look to get back in the win column when they take on a South Carolina team that has won two straight.

The Gamecocks snapped a three-game losing streak when they beat Georgia last Saturday and then they followed that up with a win against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

South Carolina is now 12-7 overall and 3-4 in the SEC as they try and get back to .500 in the conference. The back-to-back wins come after they had lost three games in a row and four of five. 

Now, the Gamecocks will look to stay hot on Saturday night and extend Texas A&M losing streak and get a big road conference win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

South Carolina at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) as a time out is called by the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Warriors

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) does a spin move as he dribbles around Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Texas A&M

2 minutes ago
Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Heat

32 minutes ago
Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Grizzlies

32 minutes ago
texas women
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Texas

32 minutes ago
saint mary's
College Basketball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Saint Mary's

32 minutes ago
Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Syracuse

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy