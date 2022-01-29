Texas A&M hosts South Carolina on Saturday evening looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Two weeks ago, Texas A&M was riding an eight-game winning streak and 4-1 in the SEC. Since then, though, the Aggies have lost three straight games to Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU.

How to Watch South Carolina at Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

They are now suddenly back to .500 in the conference and wondering how good they really are.

Saturday evening, they will look to get back in the win column when they take on a South Carolina team that has won two straight.

The Gamecocks snapped a three-game losing streak when they beat Georgia last Saturday and then they followed that up with a win against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

South Carolina is now 12-7 overall and 3-4 in the SEC as they try and get back to .500 in the conference. The back-to-back wins come after they had lost three games in a row and four of five.

Now, the Gamecocks will look to stay hot on Saturday night and extend Texas A&M losing streak and get a big road conference win.

