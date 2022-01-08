Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Vanderbilt goes for its fifth straight win in college basketball on Saturday afternoon when it hosts South Carolina.

Vanderbilt stayed hot on Tuesday night when it went into Arkansas and picked up a huge 75-74 win in its SEC opener. Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 22 points to lead the way for the Commodores in the upset win.

How to Watch South Carolina at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the South Carolina at Vanderbilt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the fourth straight for Vanderbilt and improved its record to 9-4 on the season and 1-0 in the SEC.

Vanderbilt has quietly been playing great basketball and will look to make it five in a row against a South Carolina team coming off a 15-point loss to Auburn on Tuesday night.

The loss to Auburn was just the fourth of the year for the Gamecocks but kept them from winning their conference opener.

South Carolina had won four of its previous five, including big wins over Florida State and Georgetown.

The Gamecocks are still trying to prove they can compete in the SEC this year and getting a road win against a red-hot Vanderbilt team would help their cause.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay (1) hands off to running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch FCS Division I Championship: Montana State vs North Dakota State

34 seconds ago
Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton at George Washington

34 seconds ago
south carolina
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Vanderbilt

34 seconds ago
USATSI_17398216
College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Seton Hall

34 seconds ago
houston
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State at Houston

34 seconds ago
umass
College Basketball

How to Watch Duquesne at UMass

34 seconds ago
purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Penn State

34 seconds ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at NC State

34 seconds ago
Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's vs. Providence in Men's College Basketball

34 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy