Vanderbilt goes for its fifth straight win in college basketball on Saturday afternoon when it hosts South Carolina.

Vanderbilt stayed hot on Tuesday night when it went into Arkansas and picked up a huge 75-74 win in its SEC opener. Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 22 points to lead the way for the Commodores in the upset win.

How to Watch South Carolina at Vanderbilt in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The win was the fourth straight for Vanderbilt and improved its record to 9-4 on the season and 1-0 in the SEC.

Vanderbilt has quietly been playing great basketball and will look to make it five in a row against a South Carolina team coming off a 15-point loss to Auburn on Tuesday night.

The loss to Auburn was just the fourth of the year for the Gamecocks but kept them from winning their conference opener.

South Carolina had won four of its previous five, including big wins over Florida State and Georgetown.

The Gamecocks are still trying to prove they can compete in the SEC this year and getting a road win against a red-hot Vanderbilt team would help their cause.

