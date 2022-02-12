How to Watch South Carolina State at Coppin State

Coppin State has had a rough year as the Eagles have won just five games, but they're hoping for a season sweep of South Carolina State today.

Despite Coppin State having a 5-17 record, the Eagles are right behind the 12-11 South Carolina State Bulldogs in the MEAC standings.

How to Watch South Carolina State vs Coppin State today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

The Eagles started the season with just one win in the first 15 games. It took them until Jan. 8 to win their second game. That win just happened to be against South Carolina State.

The Bulldogs have been inconsistent this year and are hoping they don't lose to the Eagles twice in one season.

Oddly enough, even though Coppin State is 12 games under .500, the Eagles could realistically win the conference. Coppin State's four conference wins tie the Eagles with South Carolina State, North Carolina Central, and Howard.

A win for them today could bump them up to the No. 2 spot in the MEAC. Though unlikely Coppin State does win the conference, the possibility exists and isn't that far out of the realm of possibility.

Tune in today at 4 p.m ET to see if Coppin State can upset South Carolina State and move up in the MEAC.

