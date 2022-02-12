Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina State at Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coppin State has had a rough year as the Eagles have won just five games, but they're hoping for a season sweep of South Carolina State today.

Despite Coppin State having a 5-17 record, the Eagles are right behind the 12-11 South Carolina State Bulldogs in the MEAC standings.

How to Watch South Carolina State vs Coppin State today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Watch the South Carolina State vs Coppin State game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles started the season with just one win in the first 15 games. It took them until Jan. 8 to win their second game. That win just happened to be against South Carolina State.

The Bulldogs have been inconsistent this year and are hoping they don't lose to the Eagles twice in one season. 

Oddly enough, even though Coppin State is 12 games under .500, the Eagles could realistically win the conference. Coppin State's four conference wins tie the Eagles with South Carolina State, North Carolina Central, and Howard. 

A win for them today could bump them up to the No. 2 spot in the MEAC. Though unlikely Coppin State does win the conference, the possibility exists and isn't that far out of the realm of possibility.

Tune in today at 4 p.m ET to see if Coppin State can upset South Carolina State and move up in the MEAC.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

February
12
2022

South Carolina State vs Coppin State

TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

valpo
College Basketball

How to Watch Valparaiso at Missouri State in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 24, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 11, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tyrese Hunter (11) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) and forward David McCormack (33) defend during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas State at Iowa State in Men's College Basketball

just now
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at Oregon in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

just now
COPPIN STATE
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina State at Coppin State

just now
Colorado State Boise State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State vs Utah State

just now
nevada women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy