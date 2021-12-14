How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Duke in Men's College Basketball

How will No. 2 Duke rebound from its first loss of the season? The Blue Devils return to Durham to host South Carolina State Tuesday night.

Mike Krzyzewski's swan song continues Tuesday night in Durham when Duke hosts South Carolina State. It's the Blue Devils' first game since moving up to the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 poll this week.

How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Duke in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream South Carolina State vs. Duke on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils moved up in the poll even though they're coming off their first loss of the year, a 71-66 defeat at the hands of No. 15 Ohio State in Columbus last Tuesday. It was their first true road game of the year.

Before that loss, Duke had been rolling. The Blue Devils won their first seven games, and to this point lead the ACC in scoring at 83.1 points per game.

Even with the loss, Duke should still be viewed as one of the most dangerous teams in the country. In the game before their matchup with Ohio State, the Blue Devils knocked off then-No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81.

Freshman forward Paolo Banchero was Duke's leading scorer in that game with 21 points. He's tied with junior forward Wendell Moore for the team lead, averaging 17.8 PPG. The two are also tied for the fourth most PPG by a single player in the ACC.

On the other side, South Carolina State enters Tuesday night riding a two-game winning streak. The Bulldogs have won both games in exciting fashion, with a 65-64 win over Southern Florida and a 67-66 win over High Point.

Regional restrictions may apply.