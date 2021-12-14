Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Duke in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    How will No. 2 Duke rebound from its first loss of the season? The Blue Devils return to Durham to host South Carolina State Tuesday night.
    Author:

    Mike Krzyzewski's swan song continues Tuesday night in Durham when Duke hosts South Carolina State. It's the Blue Devils' first game since moving up to the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 poll this week.

    How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Duke in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live stream South Carolina State vs. Duke on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Blue Devils moved up in the poll even though they're coming off their first loss of the year, a 71-66 defeat at the hands of No. 15 Ohio State in Columbus last Tuesday. It was their first true road game of the year.

    Before that loss, Duke had been rolling. The Blue Devils won their first seven games, and to this point lead the ACC in scoring at 83.1 points per game.

    Even with the loss, Duke should still be viewed as one of the most dangerous teams in the country. In the game before their matchup with Ohio State, the Blue Devils knocked off then-No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81. 

    Freshman forward Paolo Banchero was Duke's leading scorer in that game with 21 points. He's tied with junior forward Wendell Moore for the team lead, averaging 17.8 PPG. The two are also tied for the fourth most PPG by a single player in the ACC.

    On the other side, South Carolina State enters Tuesday night riding a two-game winning streak. The Bulldogs have won both games in exciting fashion, with a 65-64 win over Southern Florida and a 67-66 win over High Point. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    South Carolina State vs. Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres vs. Jets

    3 minutes ago
    creighton
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona State at Creighton

    3 minutes ago
    minnesota basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Duke Blue Devils forward Theo John (12) reacts to fouling out with forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66. Duke At Ohio State Big Ten Acc Challenge
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Duke in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Furman vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans hold up three fingers as guard Caleb Love (2) shoots and Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Carolina vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern State vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against Northwestern State Demons guard Cedric Garrett (22) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    LSU vs. Northwestern State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors vs. Nets

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy