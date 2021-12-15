Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Duke Blue Devils forward Theo John (12) reacts to fouling out with forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Ohio State won 71-66. Duke At Ohio State Big Ten Acc Challenge

    The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (7-1) will host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-7) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

    How to Watch Duke vs. South Carolina State

    Duke vs South Carolina State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Duke

    -36.5

    150.5 points

    Key Stats for Duke vs. South Carolina State

    • The 83.1 points per game the Blue Devils average are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (77.6).
    • The Bulldogs put up an average of 69.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 65.4 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Blue Devils have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
    • The Bulldogs' 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils with 17.8 points per game and 7.3 rebounds, while also posting 1.9 assists.
    • Mark Williams is posting 9.6 points, 0.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.
    • Trevor Keels is putting up 11.9 points, 3.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
    • Jeremy Roach is putting up 9.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

    South Carolina State Players to Watch

    • Antonio Madlock leads the Bulldogs in assists (3.6 per game), and produces 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Cam Jones is putting up team highs in points (11.5 per game) and assists (2.5). And he is delivering 3.7 rebounds, making 38.0% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Bulldogs receive 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jemal Davis.
    • Edward Oliver-Hampton is posting a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 7.3 points and 0.4 assists, making 47.3% of his shots from the field.
    • Deaquan Williams gives the Bulldogs 6.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    South Carolina State at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

