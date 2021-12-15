Publish date:
How to Watch South Carolina State vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (7-1) will host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-7) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
How to Watch Duke vs. South Carolina State
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-36.5
150.5 points
Key Stats for Duke vs. South Carolina State
- The 83.1 points per game the Blue Devils average are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (77.6).
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 69.8 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 65.4 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
- The Bulldogs' 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero leads the Blue Devils with 17.8 points per game and 7.3 rebounds, while also posting 1.9 assists.
- Mark Williams is posting 9.6 points, 0.9 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.
- Trevor Keels is putting up 11.9 points, 3.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Jeremy Roach is putting up 9.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
South Carolina State Players to Watch
- Antonio Madlock leads the Bulldogs in assists (3.6 per game), and produces 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Cam Jones is putting up team highs in points (11.5 per game) and assists (2.5). And he is delivering 3.7 rebounds, making 38.0% of his shots from the floor.
- The Bulldogs receive 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Jemal Davis.
- Edward Oliver-Hampton is posting a team-best 6.7 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 7.3 points and 0.4 assists, making 47.3% of his shots from the field.
- Deaquan Williams gives the Bulldogs 6.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
14
2021
South Carolina State at Duke
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)