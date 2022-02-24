Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top-team teams in the Big South face off in men's basketball on Thursday when South Carolina Upstate takes on Winthrop in this important matchup.

With the men's basketball season nearing its end, tonight's matchup between South Carolina Upstate and Winthrop is massive as far as the Big South standings go, with the former sitting fourth in the conference and the latter sitting second, just one game outside of first place.

How to Watch South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live Stream: You can stream South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The stakes are obviously higher for Winthrop, who enters tonight with a 12-2 record in conference play and a 19-8 record overall, with just one game separating it from first-place Longwood and its 13-1 record in the Big South. Winthrop has been one of the hottest teams in the conference, too, currently enjoying a six-game win streak, including most recently defeating UNC-Asheville 84-79.

The Eagles were led by Patrick Good and his 30 points and three rebounds in the contest.

South Carolina Upstate, meanwhile, is presently 9-5 in conference and 12-14 overall, coming off of a 78-73 victory over Charleston Southern, one that saw Bryson Monzo lead the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

This will be the second matchup between these two programs in the last month, with the previous outing taking place on Jan. 26, a 95-91 win for Winthrop in what was a highly entertaining affair.

To see if Winthrop and South Carolina Upstate can repeat the magic, tune to ESPN U at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
