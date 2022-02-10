South Carolina Upstate visits Longwood on Thursday looking to get back on track after a loss. However, it will be against a Longwood squad that has won 10 straight games.

The Lancers and Spartans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

How to Watch South Carolina Upstate at Longwood in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the South Carolina Upstate at Longwood game on fuboTV:

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-12) has their two-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 10-12 on the season after being defeated by the Campbell Fighting Camels, 80-71, this past Saturday. South Carolina Upstate had no answers on the defensive end against Campbell and could not fight back after the Fighting Camels took a 70-56 lead with 8:09 let in regulation.

South Carolina Upstate shot 51.8% from the field & 42.1% from beyond the arc while allowing Campbell to shoot 63.5% from the field & 47.6% from beyond the arc. Leading the way for the Spartans was Bryson Mozone, who had 23 points and six rebounds.

The Longwood Lancers (17-5) won their 10th straight game and improved to 17-5 on the season after defeating the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, 69-67, this past Saturday. Longwood allowed Charleston Southern to fight back from a 35-24 halftime deficit to take a 67-66 lead late, however, Longwood was able to come away with the victory.

On the season, Longwood is averaging 77.5 points per game on 45.4% shooting from the field. The Lancers are averaging eight three-pointers per game on 35.6% shooting from beyond the arc. Offensively, Longwood has been led by Justin Hall, who is averaging 13.4 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 4.0 APG. Isaiah Wilkins is also averaging 12.3 PPG.

