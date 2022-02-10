Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina Upstate at Longwood in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina Upstate visits Longwood on Thursday looking to get back on track after a loss. However, it will be against a Longwood squad that has won 10 straight games.

The Lancers and Spartans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-12) has their two-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 10-12 on the season after being defeated by the Campbell Fighting Camels, 80-71, this past Saturday. South Carolina Upstate had no answers on the defensive end against Campbell and could not fight back after the Fighting Camels took a 70-56 lead with 8:09 let in regulation. 

South Carolina Upstate shot 51.8% from the field & 42.1% from beyond the arc while allowing Campbell to shoot 63.5% from the field & 47.6% from beyond the arc. Leading the way for the Spartans was Bryson Mozone, who had 23 points and six rebounds.

The Longwood Lancers (17-5) won their 10th straight game and improved to 17-5 on the season after defeating the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, 69-67, this past Saturday. Longwood allowed Charleston Southern to fight back from a 35-24 halftime deficit to take a 67-66 lead late, however, Longwood was able to come away with the victory.

On the season, Longwood is averaging 77.5 points per game on 45.4% shooting from the field. The Lancers are averaging eight three-pointers per game on 35.6% shooting from beyond the arc. Offensively, Longwood has been led by Justin Hall, who is averaging 13.4 PPG, 4.2 RPG and 4.0 APG. Isaiah Wilkins is also averaging 12.3 PPG.

