How to Watch South Carolina Upstate at Wake Forest

On Saturday evening, South Carolina Upstate will hit the road to take on Wake Forest in what could be an intriguing college basketball matchup.

On Saturday, there will be plenty of good college basketball games for fans to keep a close eye on. While there are quite a few ranked teams to watch, there are also some under-the-radar games that should be entertaining. One of those matchups will feature South Carolina Upstate hitting the road to take on Wake Forest.

How to Watch South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Live stream the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Wake Forest Demon Deacons game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this game, the Spartans have put together a 2-6 record. It hasn't been the start that the team was hoping for, but they can turn things around still. South Carolina Upstate is coming off of a tough 78-73 loss against Western Carolina in their last matchup.

On the other side of the court, the Demon Deacons have gone 8-1 to open up the year. They aren't ranked yet, but they are gunning for a spot. In their last game, Wake Forest was able to pick up an 80-61 victory over Virginia Tech.

While the Demon Deacons will be favored to win this game, the Spartans won't go down without a fight. Can they pull off the huge upset, or will Wake Forest continue their winning ways? Make sure to tune in to find out!

Regional restrictions may apply.