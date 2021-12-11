Publish date:
How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wake Forest
-25.5
145.5 points
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate
- The Demon Deacons average 11.4 more points per game (81.8) than the Spartans give up (70.4).
- The Spartans average only three more points per game (70) than the Demon Deacons allow (67).
- The Demon Deacons make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41%).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams leads his team in points (18.4), rebounds (5.8) and assists (4.3) per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia puts up 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 63.6% from the field and 55.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Daivien Williamson puts up 15.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 42% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dallas Walton is putting up 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Mucius averages 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Bryson Mozone leads the Spartans in scoring (14.4 points per game), and produces 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jordan Gainey is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 46.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Josh Aldrich tops the Spartans in rebounding (5 per game), and averages 6 points and 0.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.
- Dalvin White is posting a team-high 2.6 assists per game. And he is contributing 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds, making 40% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Mysta Goodloe gives the Spartans 7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
