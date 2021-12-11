Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Devin Carter (23) drives around South Carolina Upstate Spartans guard/forward Bryson Mozone (5) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 9, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Devin Carter (23) drives around South Carolina Upstate Spartans guard/forward Bryson Mozone (5) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wake Forest vs South Carolina Upstate Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wake Forest

    -25.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate

    • The Demon Deacons average 11.4 more points per game (81.8) than the Spartans give up (70.4).
    • The Spartans average only three more points per game (70) than the Demon Deacons allow (67).
    • The Demon Deacons make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
    • The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41%).

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams leads his team in points (18.4), rebounds (5.8) and assists (4.3) per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Jake Laravia puts up 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 63.6% from the field and 55.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Daivien Williamson puts up 15.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 42% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Dallas Walton is putting up 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
    • Isaiah Mucius averages 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

    • Bryson Mozone leads the Spartans in scoring (14.4 points per game), and produces 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Gainey is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 46.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
    • Josh Aldrich tops the Spartans in rebounding (5 per game), and averages 6 points and 0.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.
    • Dalvin White is posting a team-high 2.6 assists per game. And he is contributing 7.6 points and 1.6 rebounds, making 40% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
    • Mysta Goodloe gives the Spartans 7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    South Carolina Upstate at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Heat

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Tristan Thompson (13) celebrate after a basket by Haliburton during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Cavaliers

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) and guard R.J. Davis (4) react on the sidelines in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Elon at North Carolina

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch VCU at Old Dominion

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17337388
    College Football

    How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Award Ceremony

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy