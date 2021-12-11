Nov 9, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Devin Carter (23) drives around South Carolina Upstate Spartans guard/forward Bryson Mozone (5) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -25.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. South Carolina Upstate

The Demon Deacons average 11.4 more points per game (81.8) than the Spartans give up (70.4).

The Spartans average only three more points per game (70) than the Demon Deacons allow (67).

The Demon Deacons make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams leads his team in points (18.4), rebounds (5.8) and assists (4.3) per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jake Laravia puts up 14.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 63.6% from the field and 55.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Daivien Williamson puts up 15.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 42% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dallas Walton is putting up 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Mucius averages 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch