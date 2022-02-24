How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Winthrop Eagles (19-8, 12-2 Big South) aim to build on a 12-game home win streak when they host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-14, 9-5 Big South) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Winthrop Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Winthrop -10 147 points

Key Stats for Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate

The Eagles average only 2.5 more points per game (75.0) than the Spartans allow (72.5).

The Spartans put up an average of 71.3 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 70.5 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

Winthrop Players to Watch

D.J. Burns is tops on his squad in both points (15.4) and assists (1.1) per game, and also posts 4.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cory Hightower is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also posts 11.1 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Patrick Good puts up 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 44.0% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Drew Buggs is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.3), and also averages 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kelton Talford posts 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch