How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (19-8, 12-2 Big South) aim to build on a 12-game home win streak when they host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-14, 9-5 Big South) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Winthrop Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Winthrop
-10
147 points
Key Stats for Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate
- The Eagles average only 2.5 more points per game (75.0) than the Spartans allow (72.5).
- The Spartans put up an average of 71.3 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 70.5 the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
Winthrop Players to Watch
- D.J. Burns is tops on his squad in both points (15.4) and assists (1.1) per game, and also posts 4.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Cory Hightower is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also posts 11.1 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Patrick Good puts up 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 44.0% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Drew Buggs is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.3), and also averages 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kelton Talford posts 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
- Bryson Mozone is putting up team highs in points (15.2 per game) and rebounds (5.5). And he is delivering 1.5 assists, making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- The Spartans receive 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Jordan Gainey.
- Dalvin White leads the Spartans in assists (3.9 per game), and posts 9.2 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Josh Aldrich gets the Spartans 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Mysta Goodloe is putting up 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field.
