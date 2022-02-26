How to Watch South Carolina vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (17-10, 8-7 SEC) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-10, 8-7 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Alabama
-11
154.5 points
Key Stats for Alabama vs. South Carolina
- The Crimson Tide record 80.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 69 the Gamecocks give up.
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 71.6 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 75.9 the Crimson Tide give up.
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 43% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford averages 16.8 points and 1.5 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.6 rebounds, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Keon Ellis leads the Crimson Tide at 5.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 11.7 points.
- Jahvon Quinerly paces his team in assists per game (4.4), and also registers 14.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- JD Davison posts 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Charles Bediako posts 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 67.9% from the field.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- The Gamecocks get 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Erik Stevenson.
- James Reese is putting up 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- The Gamecocks receive 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Devin Carter.
- Wildens Leveque is the Gamecocks' top rebounder (5 per game), and he produces 7.2 points and 0.6 assists.
