How to Watch South Carolina vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (17-10, 8-7 SEC) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-10, 8-7 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum.

How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -11 154.5 points

Key Stats for Alabama vs. South Carolina

The Crimson Tide record 80.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 69 the Gamecocks give up.

The Gamecocks put up an average of 71.6 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 75.9 the Crimson Tide give up.

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.

The Gamecocks have shot at a 43% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford averages 16.8 points and 1.5 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.6 rebounds, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Keon Ellis leads the Crimson Tide at 5.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 11.7 points.

Jahvon Quinerly paces his team in assists per game (4.4), and also registers 14.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

JD Davison posts 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako posts 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 67.9% from the field.

South Carolina Players to Watch