How to Watch South Carolina vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (17-10, 8-7 SEC) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (18-10, 8-7 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Coleman Coliseum.

How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina

Alabama vs South Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Alabama

-11

154.5 points

Key Stats for Alabama vs. South Carolina

  • The Crimson Tide record 80.2 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 69 the Gamecocks give up.
  • The Gamecocks put up an average of 71.6 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 75.9 the Crimson Tide give up.
  • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Gamecocks have shot at a 43% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jaden Shackelford averages 16.8 points and 1.5 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.6 rebounds, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Keon Ellis leads the Crimson Tide at 5.9 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 11.7 points.
  • Jahvon Quinerly paces his team in assists per game (4.4), and also registers 14.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • JD Davison posts 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Charles Bediako posts 6.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 67.9% from the field.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • The Gamecocks get 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Erik Stevenson.
  • James Reese is putting up 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
  • The Gamecocks receive 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Devin Carter.
  • Wildens Leveque is the Gamecocks' top rebounder (5 per game), and he produces 7.2 points and 0.6 assists.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

South Carolina at Alabama

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
