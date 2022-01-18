Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina at Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas goes for its third straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts South Carolina in SEC action.

Arkansas heads into Tuesday's night game coming off a huge upset of No. 12 LSU. The Razorbacks beat the Tigers 65-58 for their second straight win which has gotten them to 2-3 in the SEC.

How to Watch South Carolina at Arkansas Today:

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the South Carolina at Arkansas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two wins have appeared to get them back on track after they had lost five of six. The rough stretch in their schedule came after they had started the year with nine straight wins.

The Razorbacks are back to looking like a team that can compete with the top teams in the SEC, and Tuesday they will look to win their third straight against a South Carolina team who has lost two straight.

The Gamecocks have lost to Tennessee and Florida in their last two games that have dropped them to 1-3 in the SEC.

South Carolina's one victory in the conference was a 72-70 win against Vanderbilt back on January 8th. That win was just one of two in its last six games after the Gamecocks started the year 8-2.

SEC play has not been kind for them, but Tuesday night they will look to get back in the win column and upset an Arkansas team that is playing well.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

South Carolina at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
