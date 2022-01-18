How to Watch South Carolina vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3 SEC) in a matchup of SEC rivals at Bud Walton Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -12 151.5 points

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. South Carolina

The Razorbacks average 12.0 more points per game (79.6) than the Gamecocks allow (67.6).

The Gamecocks score only 2.5 more points per game (71.9) than the Razorbacks allow (69.4).

This season, the Razorbacks have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae leads the Razorbacks at 18.8 points per contest, while also posting 3.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams leads his team in rebounds per contest (8.8), and also averages 7.6 points and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Davonte Davis posts a team-leading 3.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 45.2% from the floor.

Au'Diese Toney is putting up 10.7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Stanley Umude averages 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

South Carolina Players to Watch