How to Watch South Carolina vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 1-3 SEC) in a matchup of SEC rivals at Bud Walton Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. South Carolina

Arkansas vs South Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Arkansas

-12

151.5 points

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. South Carolina

  • The Razorbacks average 12.0 more points per game (79.6) than the Gamecocks allow (67.6).
  • The Gamecocks score only 2.5 more points per game (71.9) than the Razorbacks allow (69.4).
  • This season, the Razorbacks have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • JD Notae leads the Razorbacks at 18.8 points per contest, while also posting 3.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.
  • Jaylin Williams leads his team in rebounds per contest (8.8), and also averages 7.6 points and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Davonte Davis posts a team-leading 3.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 45.2% from the floor.
  • Au'Diese Toney is putting up 10.7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
  • Stanley Umude averages 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Wildens Leveque is averaging a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.9 points and 0.5 assists, making 65.8% of his shots from the field.
  • The Gamecocks get 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from James Reese.
  • Devin Carter is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field.
  • The Gamecocks get 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jermaine Couisnard.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

South Carolina at Arkansas

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
