South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) hope to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3, 0-0 SEC) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Auburn

The Gamecocks score 11.1 more points per game (75.3) than the Tigers give up (64.2).

The Tigers put up an average of 80.2 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 66.1 the Gamecocks give up.

This season, the Gamecocks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 37.2% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina Players to Watch

The Gamecocks leader in points and assists is Erik Stevenson, who puts up 10.9 points per game to go with 2.5 assists.

Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 5.6 boards per game while also scoring 9.5 points a contest.

James Reese makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gamecocks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Stevenson is South Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Keyshawn Bryant leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Auburn Players to Watch

Jabari Smith sits at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 16.2 points per game. He also grabs 6.8 rebounds and racks up 2.2 assists per game.

The Auburn leaders in rebounding and assists are Walker Kessler with 7.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Wendell Green Jr. with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).

Smith is the top shooter from deep for the Tigers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

K.D. Johnson (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Auburn while Kessler (4.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Georgetown W 80-67 Home 12/12/2021 Florida State W 66-65 Home 12/14/2021 Allen W 110-51 Home 12/18/2021 Clemson L 70-56 Away 12/22/2021 Army W 105-75 Home 1/4/2022 Auburn - Home 1/8/2022 Vanderbilt - Away 1/11/2022 Tennessee - Away 1/15/2022 Florida - Home 1/18/2022 Arkansas - Away 1/22/2022 Georgia - Home

Auburn Schedule