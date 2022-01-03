South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) shoots over Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) hope to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3, 0-0 SEC) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn

    Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Auburn

    • The Gamecocks score 11.1 more points per game (75.3) than the Tigers give up (64.2).
    • The Tigers put up an average of 80.2 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 66.1 the Gamecocks give up.
    • This season, the Gamecocks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 37.2% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • The Gamecocks leader in points and assists is Erik Stevenson, who puts up 10.9 points per game to go with 2.5 assists.
    • Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 5.6 boards per game while also scoring 9.5 points a contest.
    • James Reese makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gamecocks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • Stevenson is South Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Keyshawn Bryant leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Auburn Players to Watch

    • Jabari Smith sits at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 16.2 points per game. He also grabs 6.8 rebounds and racks up 2.2 assists per game.
    • The Auburn leaders in rebounding and assists are Walker Kessler with 7.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Wendell Green Jr. with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).
    • Smith is the top shooter from deep for the Tigers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • K.D. Johnson (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Auburn while Kessler (4.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    South Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Georgetown

    W 80-67

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida State

    W 66-65

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Allen

    W 110-51

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clemson

    L 70-56

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Army

    W 105-75

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Florida

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Arkansas

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    Auburn Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Nebraska

    W 99-68

    Home

    12/14/2021

    North Alabama

    W 70-44

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint Louis

    W 74-70

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Murray State

    W 71-58

    Home

    12/29/2021

    LSU

    W 70-55

    Home

    1/4/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Florida

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Georgia

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Auburn at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

