South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 12 Auburn Tigers (12-1, 0-0 SEC) hope to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3, 0-0 SEC) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Auburn
- The Gamecocks score 11.1 more points per game (75.3) than the Tigers give up (64.2).
- The Tigers put up an average of 80.2 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 66.1 the Gamecocks give up.
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 44.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Tigers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 37.2% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- The Gamecocks leader in points and assists is Erik Stevenson, who puts up 10.9 points per game to go with 2.5 assists.
- Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 5.6 boards per game while also scoring 9.5 points a contest.
- James Reese makes more threes per game than any other member of the Gamecocks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Stevenson is South Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Keyshawn Bryant leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Jabari Smith sits at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 16.2 points per game. He also grabs 6.8 rebounds and racks up 2.2 assists per game.
- The Auburn leaders in rebounding and assists are Walker Kessler with 7.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.0 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Wendell Green Jr. with 4.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game).
- Smith is the top shooter from deep for the Tigers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- K.D. Johnson (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Auburn while Kessler (4.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Georgetown
W 80-67
Home
12/12/2021
Florida State
W 66-65
Home
12/14/2021
Allen
W 110-51
Home
12/18/2021
Clemson
L 70-56
Away
12/22/2021
Army
W 105-75
Home
1/4/2022
Auburn
-
Home
1/8/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
1/11/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
1/15/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/18/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/22/2022
Georgia
-
Home
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Nebraska
W 99-68
Home
12/14/2021
North Alabama
W 70-44
Home
12/18/2021
Saint Louis
W 74-70
Away
12/22/2021
Murray State
W 71-58
Home
12/29/2021
LSU
W 70-55
Home
1/4/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/8/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/11/2022
Alabama
-
Away
1/15/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/22/2022
Kentucky
-
Home