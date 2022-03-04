How to Watch South Carolina vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 5 Auburn Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC) will try to extend a 15-game home win streak when they square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (18-11, 9-8 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Auburn Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Auburn Arena
- TV: SECN
Key Stats for Auburn vs. South Carolina
- The 79.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 9.4 more points than the Gamecocks give up (69.8).
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 71.7 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 66.9 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 43% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Walker Kessler posts a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.6 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 63.5% from the floor.
- Jabari Smith leads the Tigers at 16.9 points per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds.
- Wendell Green Jr. posts a team-best 5 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 36.1% from the floor and 30.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- K.D. Johnson posts 12.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Devan Cambridge puts up 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson gives the Gamecocks 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Devin Carter gets the Gamecocks 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- James Reese gives the Gamecocks 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Wildens Leveque tops the Gamecocks in rebounding (4.9 per game), and puts up 7 points and 0.6 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
