Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (center) reacts with forward Jabari Smith (10) and forward Walker Kessler (13) after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Auburn Tigers (26-4, 14-3 SEC) will try to extend a 15-game home win streak when they square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (18-11, 9-8 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Auburn Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Auburn Arena

Auburn Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Auburn vs. South Carolina

The 79.2 points per game the Tigers put up are 9.4 more points than the Gamecocks give up (69.8).

The Gamecocks put up an average of 71.7 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 66.9 the Tigers give up to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

The Gamecocks have shot at a 43% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Auburn Players to Watch

Walker Kessler posts a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.6 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 63.5% from the floor.

Jabari Smith leads the Tigers at 16.9 points per game, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Wendell Green Jr. posts a team-best 5 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 36.1% from the floor and 30.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

K.D. Johnson posts 12.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devan Cambridge puts up 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

South Carolina Players to Watch