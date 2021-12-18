On Saturday evening in college basketball action, South Carolina will hit the road for a rivalry matchup against Clemson.

Whenever South Carolina and Clemson face off in any sport, everyone knows that it will be a rivalry type of atmosphere. The two schools don't like each other, but they do usually put on a good game. On Saturday evening, the Gamecocks will hit the road to take on the Tigers.

How to Watch South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Prior to this evening's matchup, the Gamecocks have started off the season with an 8-2 record. They have looked solid on both ends of the court. South Carolina is on a three-game winning streak and would love to keep that streak alive tonight.

On the other side of the court, the Tigers have opened up the year with a 7-4 record. Just like South Carolina, Clemson looks like a very solid all-around basketball team. They come into this game with a two-game winning streak and don't want it to end either.

Both of these teams are quality squads who should compete very well against each other. Fans who like rivalry games should make sure to tune in for this one. It will be interesting to see who comes out with the big victory.

