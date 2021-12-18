Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (7-4) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -8.5 138.5 points

Key Stats for Clemson vs. South Carolina

The 76.5 points per game the Tigers put up are 11.7 more points than the Gamecocks give up (64.8).

The Gamecocks average 6.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (67.5).

The Tigers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).

The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall puts up a team-high 14.5 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

David Collins puts up a team-high 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 54.9% from the floor.

Hunter Tyson puts up 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nick Honor posts a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 10.9 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 47.3% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Al-Amir Dawes is putting up 12 points, 2.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch