Publish date:
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Clemson Tigers (7-4) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Clemson
-8.5
138.5 points
Key Stats for Clemson vs. South Carolina
- The 76.5 points per game the Tigers put up are 11.7 more points than the Gamecocks give up (64.8).
- The Gamecocks average 6.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (67.5).
- The Tigers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall puts up a team-high 14.5 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- David Collins puts up a team-high 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 54.9% from the floor.
- Hunter Tyson puts up 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Nick Honor posts a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 10.9 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 47.3% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Al-Amir Dawes is putting up 12 points, 2.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Wildens Leveque tops the Gamecocks in rebounding (6.2 per game), and posts 10.5 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Gamecocks receive 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from James Reese.
- The Gamecocks receive 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Devin Carter.
- Jermaine Couisnard is posting 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
