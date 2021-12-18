Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    The Clemson Tigers (7-4) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Clemson vs. South Carolina

    Clemson vs South Carolina Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Clemson

    -8.5

    138.5 points

    Key Stats for Clemson vs. South Carolina

    • The 76.5 points per game the Tigers put up are 11.7 more points than the Gamecocks give up (64.8).
    • The Gamecocks average 6.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (67.5).
    • The Tigers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (37.3%).
    • The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall puts up a team-high 14.5 points per contest. He is also putting up 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 50.4% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • David Collins puts up a team-high 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 2.3 assists, shooting 54.9% from the floor.
    • Hunter Tyson puts up 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Nick Honor posts a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 10.9 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 47.3% from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Al-Amir Dawes is putting up 12 points, 2.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Wildens Leveque tops the Gamecocks in rebounding (6.2 per game), and posts 10.5 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • The Gamecocks receive 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from James Reese.
    • The Gamecocks receive 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Devin Carter.
    • Jermaine Couisnard is posting 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    South Carolina at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    philadelphia flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators at Flyers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_12769608
    NLL Lacrosse

    How to Watch Philadelphia Wings vs Toronto Rock

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Northwestern State Demons center Kendal Coleman (4) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LSU at Louisiana Tech

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Michigan

    2 minutes ago
    oklahoma state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Houston

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Liberty Flames running back Joshua Mack (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Peter's vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    31 minutes ago
    stony brook basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Peter's at Stony Brook

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy