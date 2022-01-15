Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 3, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) drives to the basket as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators (9-6, 0-3 SEC) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Florida

  • The Gators record 72.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 67.3 the Gamecocks allow.
  • The Gamecocks average 9.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Gators allow (63.4).
  • The Gators make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
  • The Gamecocks are shooting 43.9% from the field, which equals what the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Players to Watch

  • Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.8 points and 9.2 boards per game.
  • Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, dishing out 3.5 assists per game while scoring 9.5 PPG.
  • The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Myreon Jones, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • Appleby is Florida's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Castleton leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Erik Stevenson averages 11.3 points and adds 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Wildens Leveque's stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9 points and 0.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
  • James Reese is the top shooter from distance for the Gamecocks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Leveque with 0.9 per game.

Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

South Florida

W 66-55

Home

12/22/2021

Stony Brook

W 87-62

Home

1/5/2022

Alabama

L 83-70

Home

1/8/2022

Auburn

L 85-73

Away

1/12/2022

LSU

L 64-58

Home

1/15/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/19/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

1/22/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/24/2022

Ole Miss

-

Away

1/26/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

1/29/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Clemson

L 70-56

Away

12/22/2021

Army

W 105-75

Home

1/4/2022

Auburn

L 81-66

Home

1/8/2022

Vanderbilt

W 72-70

Away

1/11/2022

Tennessee

L 66-46

Away

1/15/2022

Florida

-

Home

1/18/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/22/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/26/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/29/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

2/1/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Florida at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
