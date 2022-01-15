How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Gators (9-6, 0-3 SEC) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Florida
- The Gators record 72.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 67.3 the Gamecocks allow.
- The Gamecocks average 9.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Gators allow (63.4).
- The Gators make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
- The Gamecocks are shooting 43.9% from the field, which equals what the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15.8 points and 9.2 boards per game.
- Tyree Appleby is Florida's best passer, dishing out 3.5 assists per game while scoring 9.5 PPG.
- The Gators get the most three-point shooting production out of Myreon Jones, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- Appleby is Florida's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Castleton leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson averages 11.3 points and adds 2.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wildens Leveque's stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 9 points and 0.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard.
- James Reese is the top shooter from distance for the Gamecocks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Leveque with 0.9 per game.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
South Florida
W 66-55
Home
12/22/2021
Stony Brook
W 87-62
Home
1/5/2022
Alabama
L 83-70
Home
1/8/2022
Auburn
L 85-73
Away
1/12/2022
LSU
L 64-58
Home
1/15/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/19/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
1/22/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/24/2022
Ole Miss
-
Away
1/26/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
1/29/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Clemson
L 70-56
Away
12/22/2021
Army
W 105-75
Home
1/4/2022
Auburn
L 81-66
Home
1/8/2022
Vanderbilt
W 72-70
Away
1/11/2022
Tennessee
L 66-46
Away
1/15/2022
Florida
-
Home
1/18/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/22/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/26/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/29/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
2/1/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away