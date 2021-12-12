How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-2) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (5-3) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida State
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Florida State
- The Seminoles score 72.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 66.5 the Gamecocks allow.
- The Gamecocks' 70.9 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 66.8 the Seminoles give up.
- The Seminoles are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Caleb Mills leads the Seminoles in scoring, tallying 12.6 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
- Malik Osborne leads Florida State in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Anthony Polite leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
- Osborne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Seminoles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
- Mills is Florida State's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Rayquan Evans leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson is the top scorer for the Gamecocks with 12.3 points per game. He also adds 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his statistics.
- The South Carolina leaders in rebounding and assists are Wildens Leveque with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 0.5 assists per game) and James Reese with 2.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
- Stevenson hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.
- South Carolina's leader in steals and blocks is Stevenson with 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 73-45
Home
11/22/2021
Missouri
W 81-58
Home
11/24/2021
Boston University
W 81-80
Home
11/30/2021
Purdue
L 93-65
Away
12/4/2021
Syracuse
L 63-60
Home
12/12/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
12/15/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/18/2021
UCF
-
Home
12/21/2021
North Florida
-
Home
12/29/2021
Boston College
-
Away
1/1/2022
NC State
-
Away
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
UAB
W 66-63
Home
11/23/2021
Wofford
W 85-74
Home
11/28/2021
Rider
W 65-58
Home
12/1/2021
Coastal Carolina
L 80-56
Away
12/5/2021
Georgetown
W 80-67
Home
12/12/2021
Florida State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Allen
-
Home
12/18/2021
Clemson
-
Away
12/22/2021
Army
-
Home
12/29/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Auburn
-
Home