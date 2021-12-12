Skip to main content
    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) dribbles the ball past Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-2) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (5-3) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida State

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Florida State

    • The Seminoles score 72.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 66.5 the Gamecocks allow.
    • The Gamecocks' 70.9 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 66.8 the Seminoles give up.
    • The Seminoles are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • Caleb Mills leads the Seminoles in scoring, tallying 12.6 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
    • Malik Osborne leads Florida State in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Anthony Polite leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
    • Osborne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Seminoles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
    • Mills is Florida State's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Rayquan Evans leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Erik Stevenson is the top scorer for the Gamecocks with 12.3 points per game. He also adds 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his statistics.
    • The South Carolina leaders in rebounding and assists are Wildens Leveque with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 0.5 assists per game) and James Reese with 2.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
    • Stevenson hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.
    • South Carolina's leader in steals and blocks is Stevenson with 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

    Florida State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    W 73-45

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Missouri

    W 81-58

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Boston University

    W 81-80

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Purdue

    L 93-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Syracuse

    L 63-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    NC State

    -

    Away

    South Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    UAB

    W 66-63

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Wofford

    W 85-74

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Rider

    W 65-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    L 80-56

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Georgetown

    W 80-67

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Allen

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Army

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Auburn

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Florida State at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

