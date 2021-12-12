Nov 14, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) dribbles the ball past Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-2) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the Florida State Seminoles (5-3) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Florida State

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Florida State

The Seminoles score 72.4 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 66.5 the Gamecocks allow.

The Gamecocks' 70.9 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 66.8 the Seminoles give up.

The Seminoles are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Florida State Players to Watch

Caleb Mills leads the Seminoles in scoring, tallying 12.6 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Malik Osborne leads Florida State in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Anthony Polite leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.

Osborne makes more threes per game than any other member of the Seminoles, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.

Mills is Florida State's leader in steals, averaging 2.4 steals per game, while Rayquan Evans leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Erik Stevenson is the top scorer for the Gamecocks with 12.3 points per game. He also adds 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game to his statistics.

The South Carolina leaders in rebounding and assists are Wildens Leveque with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 0.5 assists per game) and James Reese with 2.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).

Stevenson hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Gamecocks.

South Carolina's leader in steals and blocks is Stevenson with 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 73-45 Home 11/22/2021 Missouri W 81-58 Home 11/24/2021 Boston University W 81-80 Home 11/30/2021 Purdue L 93-65 Away 12/4/2021 Syracuse L 63-60 Home 12/12/2021 South Carolina - Away 12/15/2021 Lipscomb - Home 12/18/2021 UCF - Home 12/21/2021 North Florida - Home 12/29/2021 Boston College - Away 1/1/2022 NC State - Away

South Carolina Schedule