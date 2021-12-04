How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgetown
- The 69.6 points per game the Gamecocks record are the same as the Hoyas give up.
- The Hoyas' 73.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 66.4 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
- The Gamecocks are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- The Hoyas' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Jermaine Couisnard leads the Gamecocks in points and assists per game, scoring 13.5 points and distributing 2.2 assists.
- Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, grabbing 7.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.9 points a contest.
- The Gamecocks get the most three-point shooting production out of Couisnard, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- The South Carolina leader in both steals and blocks is Erik Stevenson, who averages two takeaways and one rejection per game.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- The Hoyas' Dante Harris averages enough points (14.2 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Aminu Mohammed is at the top of the Georgetown rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.8 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
- Kaiden Rice is reliable from distance and leads the Hoyas with four made threes per game.
- Harris (two steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Timothy Ighoefe (one block per game) is the block leader.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Western Kentucky
W 75-64
Home
11/18/2021
UAB
W 66-63
Home
11/23/2021
Wofford
W 85-74
Home
11/28/2021
Rider
W 65-58
Home
12/1/2021
Coastal Carolina
L 80-56
Away
12/5/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
12/12/2021
Florida State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Allen
-
Home
12/18/2021
Clemson
-
Away
12/22/2021
Army
-
Home
12/29/2021
South Carolina State
-
Home
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
American
W 79-57
Home
11/19/2021
Siena
W 83-65
Home
11/26/2021
San Diego State
L 73-56
Away
11/26/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 77-74
Home
11/30/2021
Longwood
W 91-83
Home
12/5/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
12/8/2021
UMBC
-
Home
12/11/2021
Syracuse
-
Home
12/15/2021
Howard
-
Home
12/18/2021
TCU
-
Home
12/22/2021
Providence
-
Away