Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgetown

The 69.6 points per game the Gamecocks record are the same as the Hoyas give up.

The Hoyas' 73.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 66.4 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

The Gamecocks are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

The Hoyas' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

South Carolina Players to Watch

Jermaine Couisnard leads the Gamecocks in points and assists per game, scoring 13.5 points and distributing 2.2 assists.

Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, grabbing 7.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.9 points a contest.

The Gamecocks get the most three-point shooting production out of Couisnard, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

The South Carolina leader in both steals and blocks is Erik Stevenson, who averages two takeaways and one rejection per game.

Georgetown Players to Watch

The Hoyas' Dante Harris averages enough points (14.2 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Aminu Mohammed is at the top of the Georgetown rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.8 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.

Kaiden Rice is reliable from distance and leads the Hoyas with four made threes per game.

Harris (two steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Timothy Ighoefe (one block per game) is the block leader.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Western Kentucky W 75-64 Home 11/18/2021 UAB W 66-63 Home 11/23/2021 Wofford W 85-74 Home 11/28/2021 Rider W 65-58 Home 12/1/2021 Coastal Carolina L 80-56 Away 12/5/2021 Georgetown - Home 12/12/2021 Florida State - Home 12/14/2021 Allen - Home 12/18/2021 Clemson - Away 12/22/2021 Army - Home 12/29/2021 South Carolina State - Home

Georgetown Schedule