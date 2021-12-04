Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2) will host the Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) after winning four straight home games. The contest begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgetown

    Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgetown

    • The 69.6 points per game the Gamecocks record are the same as the Hoyas give up.
    • The Hoyas' 73.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 66.4 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
    • The Gamecocks are shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 42.9% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
    • The Hoyas' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Jermaine Couisnard leads the Gamecocks in points and assists per game, scoring 13.5 points and distributing 2.2 assists.
    • Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, grabbing 7.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 9.9 points a contest.
    • The Gamecocks get the most three-point shooting production out of Couisnard, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
    • The South Carolina leader in both steals and blocks is Erik Stevenson, who averages two takeaways and one rejection per game.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • The Hoyas' Dante Harris averages enough points (14.2 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Aminu Mohammed is at the top of the Georgetown rebounding leaderboard with 7.8 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.8 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
    • Kaiden Rice is reliable from distance and leads the Hoyas with four made threes per game.
    • Harris (two steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Timothy Ighoefe (one block per game) is the block leader.

    South Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 75-64

    Home

    11/18/2021

    UAB

    W 66-63

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Wofford

    W 85-74

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Rider

    W 65-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    L 80-56

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Allen

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Army

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    South Carolina State

    -

    Home

    Georgetown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    American

    W 79-57

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Siena

    W 83-65

    Home

    11/26/2021

    San Diego State

    L 73-56

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    L 77-74

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Longwood

    W 91-83

    Home

    12/5/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    TCU

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Georgetown at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

