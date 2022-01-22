Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 1-4 SEC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022. The Bulldogs have lost seven games in a row.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgia

The Gamecocks score 71.2 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 75.5 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs average just 2.2 more points per game (70.2) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (68.0).

This season, the Gamecocks have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.7% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Gamecocks is Erik Stevenson, who scores 10.8 points and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.

Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 5.3 boards per game while also scoring 8.4 points a contest.

James Reese leads the Gamecocks in three-point shooting, making an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.

Stevenson is South Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Leveque leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

Kario Oquendo is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 13.4 points per game. He also adds 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his stats.

The Georgia leaders in rebounding and assists are Braelen Bridges with six rebounds per game (he also adds 12.1 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Aaron Cook with 5.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).

Noah Baumann is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Cook (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Oquendo (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Auburn L 81-66 Home 1/8/2022 Vanderbilt W 72-70 Away 1/11/2022 Tennessee L 66-46 Away 1/15/2022 Florida L 71-63 Home 1/18/2022 Arkansas L 75-59 Away 1/22/2022 Georgia - Home 1/26/2022 Vanderbilt - Home 1/29/2022 Texas A&M - Away 2/1/2022 Mississippi State - Away 2/5/2022 Tennessee - Home 2/8/2022 Kentucky - Home

Georgia Schedule