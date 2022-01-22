How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 1-4 SEC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022. The Bulldogs have lost seven games in a row.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgia
- The Gamecocks score 71.2 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 75.5 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs average just 2.2 more points per game (70.2) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (68.0).
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.7% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Gamecocks is Erik Stevenson, who scores 10.8 points and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
- Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 5.3 boards per game while also scoring 8.4 points a contest.
- James Reese leads the Gamecocks in three-point shooting, making an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Stevenson is South Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Leveque leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Georgia Players to Watch
- Kario Oquendo is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 13.4 points per game. He also adds 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his stats.
- The Georgia leaders in rebounding and assists are Braelen Bridges with six rebounds per game (he also adds 12.1 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Aaron Cook with 5.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
- Noah Baumann is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Cook (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Oquendo (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Auburn
L 81-66
Home
1/8/2022
Vanderbilt
W 72-70
Away
1/11/2022
Tennessee
L 66-46
Away
1/15/2022
Florida
L 71-63
Home
1/18/2022
Arkansas
L 75-59
Away
1/22/2022
Georgia
-
Home
1/26/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/29/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
2/1/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
2/8/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Texas A&M
L 81-79
Home
1/8/2022
Kentucky
L 92-77
Away
1/12/2022
Mississippi State
L 88-72
Away
1/15/2022
Vanderbilt
L 73-66
Home
1/19/2022
Auburn
L 83-60
Away
1/22/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/25/2022
Alabama
-
Home
1/29/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
2/2/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
2/5/2022
Auburn
-
Home
2/9/2022
Florida
-
Away