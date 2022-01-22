Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-7, 1-4 SEC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Georgia Bulldogs (5-13, 0-5 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022. The Bulldogs have lost seven games in a row.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Georgia

  • The Gamecocks score 71.2 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 75.5 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs average just 2.2 more points per game (70.2) than the Gamecocks give up to opponents (68.0).
  • This season, the Gamecocks have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 39.7% the Gamecocks' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Gamecocks is Erik Stevenson, who scores 10.8 points and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
  • Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, pulling down 5.3 boards per game while also scoring 8.4 points a contest.
  • James Reese leads the Gamecocks in three-point shooting, making an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Stevenson is South Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Leveque leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Kario Oquendo is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 13.4 points per game. He also adds 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his stats.
  • The Georgia leaders in rebounding and assists are Braelen Bridges with six rebounds per game (he also adds 12.1 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Aaron Cook with 5.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
  • Noah Baumann is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bulldogs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Cook (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgia while Oquendo (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Auburn

L 81-66

Home

1/8/2022

Vanderbilt

W 72-70

Away

1/11/2022

Tennessee

L 66-46

Away

1/15/2022

Florida

L 71-63

Home

1/18/2022

Arkansas

L 75-59

Away

1/22/2022

Georgia

-

Home

1/26/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/29/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

2/1/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

2/8/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

Georgia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Texas A&M

L 81-79

Home

1/8/2022

Kentucky

L 92-77

Away

1/12/2022

Mississippi State

L 88-72

Away

1/15/2022

Vanderbilt

L 73-66

Home

1/19/2022

Auburn

L 83-60

Away

1/22/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/25/2022

Alabama

-

Home

1/29/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

2/2/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

2/5/2022

Auburn

-

Home

2/9/2022

Florida

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Georgia at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
