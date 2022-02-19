South Carolina vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (0) react after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (15-10, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. LSU

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. LSU

  • The Tigers average only 3.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Gamecocks allow (69.3).
  • The Gamecocks' 71.6 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 61.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.
  • The Gamecocks are shooting 42.7% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 37.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

LSU Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Tari Eason, who averages 16.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
  • Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Days, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • Eric Gaines and Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Gaines leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Erik Stevenson puts up 11.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Gamecocks.
  • South Carolina's leader in rebounds is Wildens Leveque with 5.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jermaine Couisnard with 2.9 per game.
  • Stevenson is the top scorer from distance for the Gamecocks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Leveque with 1.0 per game.

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Ole Miss

L 76-72

Home

2/5/2022

Vanderbilt

L 75-66

Away

2/8/2022

Texas A&M

W 76-68

Away

2/12/2022

Mississippi State

W 69-65

Home

2/16/2022

Georgia

W 84-65

Home

2/19/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

2/23/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

2/26/2022

Missouri

-

Home

3/2/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

3/5/2022

Alabama

-

Home

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Mississippi State

L 78-64

Away

2/5/2022

Tennessee

L 81-57

Home

2/8/2022

Kentucky

L 86-76

Home

2/12/2022

Georgia

W 80-68

Away

2/15/2022

Ole Miss

W 77-74

Away

2/19/2022

LSU

-

Home

2/23/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

2/26/2022

Alabama

-

Away

3/1/2022

Missouri

-

Home

3/5/2022

Auburn

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

LSU at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
