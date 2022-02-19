South Carolina vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch South Carolina vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (15-10, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. LSU
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. LSU
- The Tigers average only 3.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Gamecocks allow (69.3).
- The Gamecocks' 71.6 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 61.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Tigers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.
- The Gamecocks are shooting 42.7% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 37.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
LSU Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Tari Eason, who averages 16.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
- Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Days, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Eric Gaines and Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Gaines leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson puts up 11.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Gamecocks.
- South Carolina's leader in rebounds is Wildens Leveque with 5.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jermaine Couisnard with 2.9 per game.
- Stevenson is the top scorer from distance for the Gamecocks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Leveque with 1.0 per game.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Ole Miss
L 76-72
Home
2/5/2022
Vanderbilt
L 75-66
Away
2/8/2022
Texas A&M
W 76-68
Away
2/12/2022
Mississippi State
W 69-65
Home
2/16/2022
Georgia
W 84-65
Home
2/19/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
2/23/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
2/26/2022
Missouri
-
Home
3/2/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
3/5/2022
Alabama
-
Home
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Mississippi State
L 78-64
Away
2/5/2022
Tennessee
L 81-57
Home
2/8/2022
Kentucky
L 86-76
Home
2/12/2022
Georgia
W 80-68
Away
2/15/2022
Ole Miss
W 77-74
Away
2/19/2022
LSU
-
Home
2/23/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
2/26/2022
Alabama
-
Away
3/1/2022
Missouri
-
Home
3/5/2022
Auburn
-
Away
How To Watch
February
19
2022
LSU at South Carolina
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)