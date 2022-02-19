South Carolina vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) and South Carolina Gamecocks guard James Reese V (0) react after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in over-time at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (15-10, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. LSU

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. LSU

The Tigers average only 3.7 more points per game (73.0) than the Gamecocks allow (69.3).

The Gamecocks' 71.6 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 61.3 the Tigers allow to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.

The Gamecocks are shooting 42.7% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 37.6% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

LSU Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Tari Eason, who averages 16.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.

Darius Days leads LSU in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Xavier Pinson leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Days, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Eric Gaines and Eason lead LSU on the defensive end, with Gaines leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Eason in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Erik Stevenson puts up 11.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina's leader in rebounds is Wildens Leveque with 5.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Jermaine Couisnard with 2.9 per game.

Stevenson is the top scorer from distance for the Gamecocks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Leveque with 1.0 per game.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/1/2022 Ole Miss L 76-72 Home 2/5/2022 Vanderbilt L 75-66 Away 2/8/2022 Texas A&M W 76-68 Away 2/12/2022 Mississippi State W 69-65 Home 2/16/2022 Georgia W 84-65 Home 2/19/2022 South Carolina - Away 2/23/2022 Kentucky - Away 2/26/2022 Missouri - Home 3/2/2022 Arkansas - Away 3/5/2022 Alabama - Home

South Carolina Schedule