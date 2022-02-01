Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina at Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina goes for four straight wins on Tuesday night when it travels to Mississippi State.

South Carolina picked up one of its biggest wins of the year on Saturday when it took down Texas A&M 74-63. The win was the Gamecocks' third in a row and got them back to .500 in the SEC at 4-4.

How to Watch South Carolina at Mississippi State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the South Carolina at Mississippi State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They had beat Georgia and Vanderbilt the two games before, but the win against the Aggies was their most impressive. They had struggled against the top teams in the conference and Texas A&M was playing well.

Tuesday night they will look to stay hot as they take on a Mississippi State team that has lost two straight.

The Bulldogs had big opportunities in their last two games to pick up signature wins, but lost to Kentucky in overtime and then lost to Texas Tech by 26.

They had been playing well but were still missing that marquee win and came up short in both games.

Tuesday they are now desperate to get back on track and need to pick up a win against South Carolina at home.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

South Carolina at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
