South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7 SEC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-11, 7-7 SEC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State
- The Bulldogs average 72.0 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 69.5 the Gamecocks give up.
- The Gamecocks average 5.7 more points per game (71.8) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (66.1).
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Bulldogs is Iverson Molinar, who scores 18.3 points and distributes 3.8 assists per game.
- Garrison Brooks is Mississippi State's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 6.9 boards in each contest while scoring 11.3 points per game.
- Shakeel Moore leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Mississippi State steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson is at the top of the Gamecocks scoring leaderboard with 11.4 points per game. He also collects 4.5 rebounds and racks up 2.6 assists per game.
- Wildens Leveque puts up a stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 7.5 points and 0.6 assists per game for South Carolina to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jermaine Couisnard holds the top spot for assists with 2.9 per game, adding 11.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per matchup.
- Stevenson is dependable from three-point range and leads the Gamecocks with 1.8 made threes per game.
- South Carolina's leader in steals is Stevenson (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Leveque (1.0 per game).
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Tennessee
L 72-63
Home
2/12/2022
LSU
L 69-65
Away
2/16/2022
Alabama
L 80-75
Away
2/18/2022
Missouri
W 68-49
Home
2/20/2022
Missouri
W 58-56
Away
2/23/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
2/26/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
3/2/2022
Auburn
-
Home
3/5/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Tennessee
L 81-57
Home
2/8/2022
Kentucky
L 86-76
Home
2/12/2022
Georgia
W 80-68
Away
2/15/2022
Ole Miss
W 77-74
Away
2/19/2022
LSU
W 77-75
Home
2/23/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
2/26/2022
Alabama
-
Away
3/1/2022
Missouri
-
Home
3/5/2022
Auburn
-
Away
How To Watch
February
23
2022
Mississippi State at South Carolina
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)