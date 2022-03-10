How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tune in as the No. 7 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9 SEC) play in the SEC Tournament against the No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 SEC) on Thursday at Amalie Arena, starting at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Amalie Arena

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

The 71.2 points per game the Bulldogs put up are just 1.0 more point than the Gamecocks give up (70.2).

The Gamecocks score an average of 71.6 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 66.7 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Bulldogs is Iverson Molinar, who scores 17.8 points and distributes 3.6 assists per game.

Mississippi State's best rebounder is Garrison Brooks, who averages 6.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.

Shakeel Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.

Moore and Brooks lead Mississippi State on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Brooks in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Jermaine Couisnard averages 12.2 points and adds 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Erik Stevenson is at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 4.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 11.4 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.

Stevenson is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Gamecocks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

South Carolina's leader in steals is James Reese with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wildens Leveque with 1.0 per game.

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 Missouri W 58-56 Away 2/23/2022 South Carolina L 66-56 Away 2/26/2022 Vanderbilt W 74-69 Home 3/2/2022 Auburn L 81-68 Home 3/5/2022 Texas A&M L 67-64 Away 3/10/2022 South Carolina - Away

South Carolina Schedule