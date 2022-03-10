Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: SEC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Garrison Brooks (10) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in as the No. 7 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9 SEC) play in the SEC Tournament against the No. 10 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-14, 8-10 SEC) on Thursday at Amalie Arena, starting at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

  • The 71.2 points per game the Bulldogs put up are just 1.0 more point than the Gamecocks give up (70.2).
  • The Gamecocks score an average of 71.6 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 66.7 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Bulldogs is Iverson Molinar, who scores 17.8 points and distributes 3.6 assists per game.
  • Mississippi State's best rebounder is Garrison Brooks, who averages 6.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.
  • Shakeel Moore makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
  • Moore and Brooks lead Mississippi State on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Brooks in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Jermaine Couisnard averages 12.2 points and adds 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Gamecocks' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Erik Stevenson is at the top of the South Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 4.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 11.4 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
  • Stevenson is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Gamecocks, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • South Carolina's leader in steals is James Reese with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wildens Leveque with 1.0 per game.

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Missouri

W 58-56

Away

2/23/2022

South Carolina

L 66-56

Away

2/26/2022

Vanderbilt

W 74-69

Home

3/2/2022

Auburn

L 81-68

Home

3/5/2022

Texas A&M

L 67-64

Away

3/10/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

LSU

W 77-75

Home

2/23/2022

Mississippi State

W 66-56

Home

2/26/2022

Alabama

L 90-71

Away

3/1/2022

Missouri

W 73-69

Home

3/5/2022

Auburn

L 82-71

Away

3/10/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

How To Watch

March
10
2022

SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
