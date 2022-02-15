Ole Miss looks to snap its three-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it hosts South Carolina.

Ole Miss dropped its third straight game on Saturday when it went to Missouri and lost 74-68. The Rebels fell to 3-9 in the SEC with the loss and under .500 overall at 12-13.

How to Watch South Carolina at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Rebels were coming off of three wins in four games before this slide as they continue to struggle in SEC play.

They do have big upsets over Memphis and LSU this year but the lack of consistency has been maddening for the team.

Tuesday night they will look to get back in the win column as they host a South Carolina team that has lost three of four.

The Gamecocks snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday with a win at Georgia, but they are still just 5-7 in the SEC.

South Carolina hasn't been able to find its footing in the SEC this season as it has been a very up and down year for the Gamecocks.

Tuesday, though, they will look to win their second in a row as they try to make a late-season push.

Regional restrictions may apply.