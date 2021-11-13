Publish date:
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Princeton Tigers (0-0) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Princeton did not participate in any games in 2020-21.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- A.J. Lawson averaged 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season.
- Justin Minaya averaged 6.3 boards per game and Jermaine Couisnard dished out 3.0 assists per game.
- Lawson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
- Lawson averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Keyshawn Bryant compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 78-60
Home
11/12/2021
Princeton
-
Home
11/18/2021
UAB
-
Home
11/23/2021
Wofford
-
Home
11/28/2021
Rider
-
Home
12/1/2021
Coastal Carolina
-
Away
12/5/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
Princeton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Rutgers-Camden
W 94-28
Home
11/12/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
11/17/2021
Marist
-
Home
11/21/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
11/24/2021
Monmouth
-
Away
11/28/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
12/1/2021
Hofstra
-
Away
