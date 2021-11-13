Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Justin Smith (3) dribbles the ball against Princeton Tigers guard Jaelin Llewellyn (0) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Princeton Tigers (0-0) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Princeton

    Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Princeton

    • Princeton did not participate in any games in 2020-21.

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • A.J. Lawson averaged 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season.
    • Justin Minaya averaged 6.3 boards per game and Jermaine Couisnard dished out 3.0 assists per game.
    • Lawson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Lawson averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Keyshawn Bryant compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    South Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 78-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    UAB

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    Princeton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Rutgers-Camden

    W 94-28

    Home

    11/12/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Marist

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Hofstra

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Princeton at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15702833
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seattle at Washington State

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16910186
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch El Salvador vs. Jamaica

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13945359
    Bellator MMA

    How to Watch Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135317
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Warriors

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seattle U vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) chases after a loose ball during the first quarter Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA;Washington State Cougars guard Isaac Bonton (10) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jaelen House (10) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. Seattle U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    November 8, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17126547
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Princeton vs South Carolina

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy