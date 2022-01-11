Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Carolina goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers.

South Carolina heads to SEC rival Tennessee on Tuesday night looking to win its second straight after it beat Vanderbilt 72-70. It was a huge road win for the Gamecocks that gave them their first conference win of the year.

How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the South Carolina at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks are now 1-1 in the SEC and 10-4 overall. They were able to bounce back after an 81-66 to Auburn in its conference opener. 

South Carolina has been playing well, but is looking to prove it belongs at the top of the SEC. Tuesday night it gets another opportunity to show that when it plays Tennessee.

The Volunteers are looking to get back in the win column after losing to LSU 79-67 on Saturday. The loss was the second in three games for Tennessee after it lost to Alabama before slipping by Mississippi in overtime.

It has been a tough stretch for the Volunteers and one they need to snap out of soon or they are going to get buried in the SEC already.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

South Carolina at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee

1 minute ago
penn state basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) looks to shoot against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) looks to shoot against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Hofstra Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Hofstra at Towson

1 hour ago
Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Hofstra vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Towson vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy