South Carolina goes for its second straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers.

South Carolina heads to SEC rival Tennessee on Tuesday night looking to win its second straight after it beat Vanderbilt 72-70. It was a huge road win for the Gamecocks that gave them their first conference win of the year.

How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the South Carolina at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Gamecocks are now 1-1 in the SEC and 10-4 overall. They were able to bounce back after an 81-66 to Auburn in its conference opener.

South Carolina has been playing well, but is looking to prove it belongs at the top of the SEC. Tuesday night it gets another opportunity to show that when it plays Tennessee.

The Volunteers are looking to get back in the win column after losing to LSU 79-67 on Saturday. The loss was the second in three games for Tennessee after it lost to Alabama before slipping by Mississippi in overtime.

It has been a tough stretch for the Volunteers and one they need to snap out of soon or they are going to get buried in the SEC already.

Regional restrictions may apply.