South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 0-0 SEC) will host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-4, 0-0 SEC) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-15.5
142 points
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. South Carolina
- The 75.9 points per game the Volunteers score are 8.5 more points than the Gamecocks allow (67.4).
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 61.7 the Volunteers allow.
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 38.4% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.
- The Gamecocks are shooting 44.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.0% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi is posting 13.6 points, 3.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Olivier Nkamhoua leads the Volunteers at 6.1 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 9.5 points.
- John Fulkerson averages 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the field.
- Josiah-Jordan James is posting 5.3 points, 0.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Wildens Leveque paces the Gamecocks in rebounding (5.5 per game), and puts up 9.7 points and 0.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- James Reese is putting up 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- Devin Carter gets the Gamecocks 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jermaine Couisnard gets the Gamecocks 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
11
2022
South Carolina at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)