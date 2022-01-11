South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 0-0 SEC) will host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-4, 0-0 SEC) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -15.5 142 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

The 75.9 points per game the Volunteers score are 8.5 more points than the Gamecocks allow (67.4).

The Gamecocks put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 61.7 the Volunteers allow.

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 38.4% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.

The Gamecocks are shooting 44.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.0% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi is posting 13.6 points, 3.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Olivier Nkamhoua leads the Volunteers at 6.1 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 9.5 points.

John Fulkerson averages 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the field.

Josiah-Jordan James is posting 5.3 points, 0.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch