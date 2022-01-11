South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (10-4, 0-0 SEC) will host the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-4, 0-0 SEC) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Tennessee vs South Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Tennessee

-15.5

142 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. South Carolina

  • The 75.9 points per game the Volunteers score are 8.5 more points than the Gamecocks allow (67.4).
  • The Gamecocks put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 61.7 the Volunteers allow.
  • This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 38.4% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have hit.
  • The Gamecocks are shooting 44.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.0% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Santiago Vescovi is posting 13.6 points, 3.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
  • Olivier Nkamhoua leads the Volunteers at 6.1 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 9.5 points.
  • John Fulkerson averages 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the field.
  • Josiah-Jordan James is posting 5.3 points, 0.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Wildens Leveque paces the Gamecocks in rebounding (5.5 per game), and puts up 9.7 points and 0.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • James Reese is putting up 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
  • Devin Carter gets the Gamecocks 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jermaine Couisnard gets the Gamecocks 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

South Carolina at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee

1 minute ago
penn state basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) looks to shoot against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers guard Eric Gaines (2) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) looks to shoot against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 minute ago
Hofstra Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Hofstra at Towson

1 hour ago
Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Hofstra vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Towson vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy