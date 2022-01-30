How to Watch South Carolina vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Reed Arena.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Reed Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
- The Aggies average 6.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Gamecocks give up (67.5).
- The Gamecocks' 71.7 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 64.0 the Aggies give up.
- The Aggies make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- The Gamecocks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.4% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson paces the Aggies at 13.0 points per game, while also averaging 1.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
- Henry Coleman III is posting 10.3 points, 0.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
- Tyrece Radford paces the Aggies at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.4 assists and 9.5 points.
- Marcus Williams is tops on his team in assists per game (3.8), and also averages 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Andre Gordon is posting 7.5 points, 1.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Wildens Leveque is the Gamecocks' top rebounder (5.2 per game), and he contributes 8.1 points and 0.4 assists.
- James Reese is averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
- Devin Carter is posting 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 43.2% of his shots from the field.
- Jermaine Couisnard gives the Gamecocks 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
South Carolina at Texas A&M
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)