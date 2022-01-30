Skip to main content

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Reed Arena.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

  • The Aggies average 6.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Gamecocks give up (67.5).
  • The Gamecocks' 71.7 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 64.0 the Aggies give up.
  • The Aggies make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
  • The Gamecocks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.4% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Quenton Jackson paces the Aggies at 13.0 points per game, while also averaging 1.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
  • Henry Coleman III is posting 10.3 points, 0.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyrece Radford paces the Aggies at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.4 assists and 9.5 points.
  • Marcus Williams is tops on his team in assists per game (3.8), and also averages 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Andre Gordon is posting 7.5 points, 1.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Wildens Leveque is the Gamecocks' top rebounder (5.2 per game), and he contributes 8.1 points and 0.4 assists.
  • James Reese is averaging 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
  • Devin Carter is posting 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 43.2% of his shots from the field.
  • Jermaine Couisnard gives the Gamecocks 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

South Carolina at Texas A&M

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
