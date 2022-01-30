How to Watch South Carolina vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Reed Arena.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

The Aggies average 6.9 more points per game (74.4) than the Gamecocks give up (67.5).

The Gamecocks' 71.7 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 64.0 the Aggies give up.

The Aggies make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

The Gamecocks are shooting 42.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.4% the Aggies' opponents have shot this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Quenton Jackson paces the Aggies at 13.0 points per game, while also averaging 1.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Henry Coleman III is posting 10.3 points, 0.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Tyrece Radford paces the Aggies at 5.6 rebounds per game, while also averaging 1.4 assists and 9.5 points.

Marcus Williams is tops on his team in assists per game (3.8), and also averages 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Andre Gordon is posting 7.5 points, 1.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

South Carolina Players to Watch