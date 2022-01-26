How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-7, 2-4 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-8, 2-4 SEC) in a matchup of SEC rivals at Colonial Life Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Colonial Life Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
- The 71.8 points per game the Gamecocks put up are 8.1 more points than the Commodores allow (63.7).
- The Commodores average only 0.2 more points per game (68.1) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (67.9).
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Commodores' opponents have knocked down.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Erik Stevenson leads the Gamecocks in points and assists per game, scoring 11.3 points and distributing 2.5 assists.
- Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, grabbing 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 8.1 points a contest.
- James Reese leads the Gamecocks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Stevenson is South Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Leveque leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (18.1 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.
- Jordan Wright is at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard with six rebounds per game. He also scores 12.2 points and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.
- Myles Stute is the top scorer from deep for the Commodores, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.3 per game.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Vanderbilt
W 72-70
Away
1/11/2022
Tennessee
L 66-46
Away
1/15/2022
Florida
L 71-63
Home
1/18/2022
Arkansas
L 75-59
Away
1/22/2022
Georgia
W 83-66
Home
1/26/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
1/29/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
2/1/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
2/8/2022
Kentucky
-
Home
2/12/2022
Georgia
-
Away
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
South Carolina
L 72-70
Home
1/11/2022
Kentucky
L 78-66
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia
W 73-66
Away
1/18/2022
Tennessee
L 68-60
Home
1/22/2022
Florida
L 61-42
Away
1/26/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
1/29/2022
Georgia
-
Home
2/2/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
2/5/2022
LSU
-
Home
2/8/2022
Missouri
-
Home
2/12/2022
Tennessee
-
Away