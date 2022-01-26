How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-7, 2-4 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-8, 2-4 SEC) in a matchup of SEC rivals at Colonial Life Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

The 71.8 points per game the Gamecocks put up are 8.1 more points than the Commodores allow (63.7).

The Commodores average only 0.2 more points per game (68.1) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (67.9).

This season, the Gamecocks have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Commodores' opponents have knocked down.

South Carolina Players to Watch

Erik Stevenson leads the Gamecocks in points and assists per game, scoring 11.3 points and distributing 2.5 assists.

Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, grabbing 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 8.1 points a contest.

James Reese leads the Gamecocks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Stevenson is South Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Leveque leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (18.1 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.

Jordan Wright is at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard with six rebounds per game. He also scores 12.2 points and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.

Myles Stute is the top scorer from deep for the Commodores, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.3 per game.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Vanderbilt W 72-70 Away 1/11/2022 Tennessee L 66-46 Away 1/15/2022 Florida L 71-63 Home 1/18/2022 Arkansas L 75-59 Away 1/22/2022 Georgia W 83-66 Home 1/26/2022 Vanderbilt - Home 1/29/2022 Texas A&M - Away 2/1/2022 Mississippi State - Away 2/5/2022 Tennessee - Home 2/8/2022 Kentucky - Home 2/12/2022 Georgia - Away

Vanderbilt Schedule