How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-7, 2-4 SEC) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-8, 2-4 SEC) in a matchup of SEC rivals at Colonial Life Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Key Stats for South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

  • The 71.8 points per game the Gamecocks put up are 8.1 more points than the Commodores allow (63.7).
  • The Commodores average only 0.2 more points per game (68.1) than the Gamecocks allow their opponents to score (67.9).
  • This season, the Gamecocks have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Commodores' opponents have knocked down.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Erik Stevenson leads the Gamecocks in points and assists per game, scoring 11.3 points and distributing 2.5 assists.
  • Wildens Leveque leads South Carolina in rebounding, grabbing 5.4 boards per game while also scoring 8.1 points a contest.
  • James Reese leads the Gamecocks in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Stevenson is South Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Leveque leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Scotty Pippen Jr.'s points (18.1 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Commodores' leaderboards.
  • Jordan Wright is at the top of the Vanderbilt rebounding leaderboard with six rebounds per game. He also scores 12.2 points and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.
  • Myles Stute is the top scorer from deep for the Commodores, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Vanderbilt's leader in steals is Pippen with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Quentin Millora-Brown with 1.3 per game.

South Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Vanderbilt

W 72-70

Away

1/11/2022

Tennessee

L 66-46

Away

1/15/2022

Florida

L 71-63

Home

1/18/2022

Arkansas

L 75-59

Away

1/22/2022

Georgia

W 83-66

Home

1/26/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

1/29/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

2/1/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

2/8/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

2/12/2022

Georgia

-

Away

Vanderbilt Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

South Carolina

L 72-70

Home

1/11/2022

Kentucky

L 78-66

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia

W 73-66

Away

1/18/2022

Tennessee

L 68-60

Home

1/22/2022

Florida

L 61-42

Away

1/26/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

1/29/2022

Georgia

-

Home

2/2/2022

Kentucky

-

Away

2/5/2022

LSU

-

Home

2/8/2022

Missouri

-

Home

2/12/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

