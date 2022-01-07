Feb 3, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) drives to the basket as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-4, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina

The Commodores put up just 3.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Gamecocks give up (67.2).

The Gamecocks' 74.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Commodores allow to opponents.

The Commodores make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordan Wright leads the Commodores at 6.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.6 assists and 12.5 points.

Quentin Millora-Brown averages 4.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Myles Stute averages 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyrin Lawrence puts up 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

South Carolina Players to Watch