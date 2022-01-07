How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-4, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina
- The Commodores put up just 3.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Gamecocks give up (67.2).
- The Gamecocks' 74.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Commodores allow to opponents.
- The Commodores make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright leads the Commodores at 6.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.6 assists and 12.5 points.
- Quentin Millora-Brown averages 4.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Myles Stute averages 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tyrin Lawrence puts up 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Wildens Leveque is putting up a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.7 points and 0.5 assists, making 71.9% of his shots from the field.
- The Gamecocks get 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Devin Carter.
- The Gamecocks get 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from James Reese.
- The Gamecocks get 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jermaine Couisnard.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)