How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 3, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) drives to the basket as South Carolina Gamecocks forward Wildens Leveque (15) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (9-4, 0-0 SEC) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Memorial Gymnasium.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina

Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina

  • The Commodores put up just 3.1 more points per game (70.3) than the Gamecocks give up (67.2).
  • The Gamecocks' 74.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Commodores allow to opponents.
  • The Commodores make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
  • The Gamecocks have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright leads the Commodores at 6.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.6 assists and 12.5 points.
  • Quentin Millora-Brown averages 4.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Myles Stute averages 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Tyrin Lawrence puts up 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Wildens Leveque is putting up a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.7 points and 0.5 assists, making 71.9% of his shots from the field.
  • The Gamecocks get 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Devin Carter.
  • The Gamecocks get 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from James Reese.
  • The Gamecocks get 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Jermaine Couisnard.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
usc
College Basketball

