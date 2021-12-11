Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch South Dakota State at Washington State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington State goes for its second straight win on Saturday when it hosts South Dakota State in college basketball.
    Washington State hosts South Dakota State on Saturday coming off a 94-60 win over Weber State. The win comes after the Cougars lost to Pac-12 rival USC 63-61 on Saturday.

    How to Watch South Dakota State at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

    Live stream the South Dakota State at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington State is now 7-2 on the year and has been playing good basketball. They came up just short against the Trojans but they showed that they could be a force in a good Pac-12 conference.

    Saturday, though, they need to not let their guard down against a good South Dakota State team.

    The Jackrabbits had their three-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when Idaho beat them 98-84. The loss was just their third of the year and first against a mid-major team. 

    South Dakota State has played well this year but has struggled against major conference teams as they have lost to both Alabama and Washington.

    Saturday, they hope that can change that as they go for a big upset win over Washington State.

