    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch South Dakota State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington State Cougars (7-2) take the court against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. South Dakota State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington State vs South Dakota State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington State

    -5.5

    157.5 points

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. South Dakota State

    • The Cougars record just 2.2 more points per game (79.4) than the Jackrabbits give up (77.2).
    • The Jackrabbits put up 27.4 more points per game (90.5) than the Cougars give up (63.1).
    • This season, the Cougars have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Jackrabbits' opponents have hit.
    • The Jackrabbits have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points greater than the 38% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Noah Williams is putting up 12.4 points, 2.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
    • Efe Abogidi puts up 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
    • Mouhamed Gueye leads the Cougars at 5.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.4 assists and 7.3 points.
    • Tyrell Roberts is averaging 10.9 points, 1.6 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

    South Dakota State Players to Watch

    • Baylor Scheierman paces the Jackrabbits in rebounding (9.3 per game) and assists (4.2), and posts 14.3 points. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Doug Wilson is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.
    • Noah Freidel is averaging a team-leading 19.8 points per contest. And he is delivering 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game.
    • The Jackrabbits get 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Alex Arians.
    • Charlie Easley gets the Jackrabbits 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    South Dakota State at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

