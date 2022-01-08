Skip to main content

How to Watch South Florida at Tulane in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Florida goes on the road Saturday to Tulane in an American conference clash

South Florida heads to Tulane on Saturday looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Bulls lost to Wyoming on Christmas in Hawaii and then lost their American conference opener to Houston on Wednesday.

How to Watch South Florida at Tulane in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the South Florida at Tulane game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back losses dropped their record to just 5-8 overall and 0-1 in the American. The Bulls have not lost more than two games in a row all year and will look to keep that trend going on Saturday at Tulane.

The Green Wave, though, will look to send them home with another loss as they look to bounce back from an 88-80 overtime loss to East Carolina on Wednesday night.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak in which Tulane upset both Memphis and Cincinnati to start conference play off 2-0. The loss was their first conference loss and they are now just 5-7 overall.

Both teams have struggled at times this year, but Tulane comes in the favorite as they have played better over the last couple of weeks.

