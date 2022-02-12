South Florida travels to Wichita State on Saturday night looking to bounce back from a loss to Cincinnati

South Florida snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday when it beat Temple 52-49. Unfortunately, the Bulls couldn't make it two in a row on Wednesday when they lost to Cincinnati 70-59.

How to Watch South Florida at Wichita State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the South Florida at Wichita State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was their ninth in the last 11 games and has dropped their record in the American to 2-8.

The Bulls have had a tough road in conference play especially on the road. They have not won away from home in the American Conference this year, but Saturday they will look to snap that against a Wichita State team coming off a loss to UCF.

The Shockers had won two in a row and were coming off a big 72-57 win over SMU, but struggled on the road against the Knights in the 71-66 loss.

The loss dropped them to 3-6 in the American and continued its up and down season that has been somewhat surprising.

The Shockers have shown glimpses of being a good team, but inconsistency has plagued them all year.

Saturday they will look to get back on track with a win against South Florida.

Regional restrictions may apply.