Skip to main content

How to Watch South Florida at Wichita State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Florida travels to Wichita State on Saturday night looking to bounce back from a loss to Cincinnati

South Florida snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday when it beat Temple 52-49. Unfortunately, the Bulls couldn't make it two in a row on Wednesday when they lost to Cincinnati 70-59.

How to Watch South Florida at Wichita State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the South Florida at Wichita State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was their ninth in the last 11 games and has dropped their record in the American to 2-8.

The Bulls have had a tough road in conference play especially on the road. They have not won away from home in the American Conference this year, but Saturday they will look to snap that against a Wichita State team coming off a loss to UCF.

The Shockers had won two in a row and were coming off a big 72-57 win over SMU, but struggled on the road against the Knights in the 71-66 loss.

The loss dropped them to 3-6 in the American and continued its up and down season that has been somewhat surprising.

The Shockers have shown glimpses of being a good team, but inconsistency has plagued them all year.

Saturday they will look to get back on track with a win against South Florida.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2022

South Florida at Wichita State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17657668
NHL

How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

3 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets by the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on a pick by Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Heat

3 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket behind Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half at Paycom Center. Chicago won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Thunder at Bulls

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17602528
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17669377
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Curling: U.S. vs. Canada

3 minutes ago
skeleton
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime 2/12

3 minutes ago
Evansville
College Basketball

How to Watch Evansville at Southern Illinois in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield (25) drives to the net against Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) and guard Ethan Taylor (5) and forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Air Force at San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at LSU in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy