The Boston College Eagles (4-3) go up against the South Florida Bulls (3-2) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Boston College vs. South Florida

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Total Boston College -5.5 119.5 points

Key Stats for Boston College vs. South Florida

The Eagles average 14.1 more points per game (68.3) than the Bulls allow (54.2).

The Bulls' 56.4 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 61.7 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).

The Bulls' 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Boston College Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff averages a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.6 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor.

DeMarr Langford Jr. paces the Eagles at 12.6 points per game, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Makai Ashton-Langford paces the Eagles at 3.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 11.1 points.

Jaeden Zackery is posting 12.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Quinten Post is posting 7.7 points, 0.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

South Florida Players to Watch