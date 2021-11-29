Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch South Florida vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston College Eagles (4-3) go up against the South Florida Bulls (3-2) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Boston College vs. South Florida

    Boston College vs South Florida Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Boston College

    -5.5

    119.5 points

    Key Stats for Boston College vs. South Florida

    • The Eagles average 14.1 more points per game (68.3) than the Bulls allow (54.2).
    • The Bulls' 56.4 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 61.7 the Eagles give up.
    • The Eagles make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (37.5%).
    • The Bulls' 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • T.J. Bickerstaff averages a team-high 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.6 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor.
    • DeMarr Langford Jr. paces the Eagles at 12.6 points per game, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds.
    • Makai Ashton-Langford paces the Eagles at 3.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 11.1 points.
    • Jaeden Zackery is posting 12.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
    • Quinten Post is posting 7.7 points, 0.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • Javon Greene is averaging a team-best 5.2 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.2 points and 1.6 assists, making 40.5% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.
    • Jamir Chaplin gets the Bulls 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • The Bulls receive 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Russel Tchewa.
    • The Bulls receive 5.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Jake Boggs.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    South Florida at Boston College

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

