South Florida travels to Boston College on Monday night looking to win its second straight game.

The South Florida men's basketball team heads up to Boston College just 3–2 on the year but coming off a 58–52 win against Hampton. It was a bounce-back win for the Bulls after they blew a seven-point halftime lead to Auburn.

How to Watch South Florida at Boston College Today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

South Florida is used to playing close games already this year as its last three games have all been decided by six points or less.

The Bulls will look to use this experience in close games to help them build, and that starts with a road trip to a Boston College team that is also coming off a win in its last game.

Boston College snapped its three-game losing streak on Friday when the Eagles beat Columbia 73–60. The win got them back above .500 at 4–3 on the year.

The Eagles had lost to Rhode Island twice and Utah during their losing streak, which followed a three-game winning streak to start the year.

This should be a very good under-the-radar game Monday night as both teams are trying to build off a win in their last game.

