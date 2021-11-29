Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Florida at Boston College in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    South Florida travels to Boston College on Monday night looking to win its second straight game.
    Author:

    The South Florida men's basketball team heads up to Boston College just 3–2 on the year but coming off a 58–52 win against Hampton. It was a bounce-back win for the Bulls after they blew a seven-point halftime lead to Auburn.

    How to Watch South Florida at Boston College Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the South Florida at Boston College game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    South Florida is used to playing close games already this year as its last three games have all been decided by six points or less.

    The Bulls will look to use this experience in close games to help them build, and that starts with a road trip to a Boston College team that is also coming off a win in its last game.

    Boston College snapped its three-game losing streak on Friday when the Eagles beat Columbia 73–60. The win got them back above .500 at 4–3 on the year.

    The Eagles had lost to Rhode Island twice and Utah during their losing streak, which followed a three-game winning streak to start the year.

    This should be a very good under-the-radar game Monday night as both teams are trying to build off a win in their last game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    South Florida at Boston College in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Maine at Westchester

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at 76ers

    3 minutes ago
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina A&T at South Carolina

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) dribbles as Florida State Seminoles forward Raiquan Gray (1) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Florida at Boston College

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball over Southern University Jaguars guard Samkelo Cele (25) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Virginia

    3 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Sabres

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Long Beach State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) drives the ball around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duke vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy